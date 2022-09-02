Search

02 Sept 2022

Longford students commended on their results

Longford students commended on their results

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

02 Sept 2022 1:33 PM


As students across Longford have opened their Leaving Cert results Ballymahon Vocational School Principal Mick O' Rourke has wished his Class of '22 every success in the next step of their educational journey.

 

Principal O' Rourke congratulated the graduating class on their “excellent results” saying: “These tremendous results are very much the reflection of a close collaboration of work between all partners within the BVS community; the very hard work of our students, the very fine teaching here at BVS and the support of parents or guardians.”


The Ballymahon Vocational School education lead continued; “We were very confident about the success of the class of 2022. Over the past number of years they have shown tremendous resilience, engagement and a great collective attitude towards teaching and learning. This group have been a pleasure for us all here at Ballymahon Vocational School to get to know and nurture.


“Our school motto 'Where the Individual Matters' very much comes to the fore today as we see each individual student achieve their personal bests. Over the years we have gotten to know each student very well and so it makes it all the more special to see their very fine results today allow them to start new adventures in the weeks and months ahead,” Mr O'Rourke said.


Principal O' Rourke concluded: “As Principal of Ballymahon Vocational School, I wish the class of 2022 every success as they get ready to open new and exciting chapters in their lives. I have great confidence that this group of very impressive young people from Ballymahon Vocational School will take the world by storm!”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media