Brilliant line-up for 26th Lough Rynn Harvest Festival

The 26th Lough Rynn Harvest Festival is taking place on Sunday, 4th September in the grounds of Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. After a 2 year break the committee has put together a brilliant line up of entertainment for the day.
YEE HAWWWW……….
Get ready for the Wild West coming to Leitrim for the Lough Rynn Festival.
Big Chief Flaming Star will rule the plains and with Tex the Cowboy riding the range it’ll be all action on the day.
Add to this face painting, Zorbing, bungee jumping and of course Chase and Sky of the Paw Patrol force keeping law and order it’ll be a wonderful day out for all the young folk.
Come dancing to Johnny Brady and his hillbilly rock
Due to popular demand Johnny Brady and his band are back again on the Rynn bandstand this year. Attracting large crowds to all his venues Johnny’s brand of country and rock will go down a treat with the dancers and others on the day.
As ever Bornacoola’s own ever popular one man band Tom Moran will set the atmosphere – starting at 1pm on the bandstand.
Vintage and Harvest Festival
Once again the festival has large entrants of quality vintage cars, tractors etc from all over Ireland and of course, not to forget the unique collection of auto jumblers will line up their wares.
All the craftsmen too will be back demonstrating to the young and old alike the skills and trades of old Ireland – the blacksmith, tinsmith, basket maker, butter and boxty maker.
All of this with the backdrop of the beautiful grounds of Lough Rynn Castle.
Sponsors and Supporters:
The committee would like to sincerely thank our generous sponsors and the army of stewards and helpers who make our festival possible.
Other Attractions:
Full bar facilities
Country markets
Trade Stands
Dog Show @ 1.30pm
Bonny Baby @ 3.30pm
Food Stands
Plenty of seating
All weather parking
All weather venue
Admission:
Adults €15
Students €8
Children (under 12) free with paying adults
Start Time 12 noon.
