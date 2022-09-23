Flogas Energy announces another price hike for consumers

Flogas Energy consumers will see price increases on their bills for electricity and gas from next month, the firm has said.

Customers will be hit with price hikes of 17% for electric bills and 23% for gas bills after the company became the latest energy utility to announce another price increase.

It is the company’s third increase this year and will mean some of its 25,000 customers will see their bills double in the last two years.

The average customer’s electric bill will increase by 350 euro and gas bill will rise by almost 400 euro a year.

The energy firm said the decision is due to the “continuing and unprecedented increases” in wholesale gas prices and the associated increases in wholesale electricity costs.

While there will be unit rate increases, daily standing charges for electricity and gas supply will not be affected.

Sean O’Loughlin, general manager at Flogas Energy, said “Energy cost increases are affecting all suppliers and while we are continually looking at ways to minimise costs for our customers, we have no option but to increase our rates in the current environment.

“We will support affected customers through our customer service team as much as possible and have a range of options, including payment plans, budget pay and pre-payment meters.

“We would ask any Flogas customer who is facing financial pressure around their energy bills to contact us.”

The company also said it is increasing the payment to homeowners and small businesses using solar panels under its SolarGen Microgeneration scheme to 24c per kWh.

Flogas urged its customers to ensure they are on a discounted contract, and where they have a smart meter installed to switch to a Flogas Smart Tariff.

Mr O’Loughlin added: “We would encourage all our customers to enter a contract with us where savings of up to 20% are currently available.

“In addition, by switching to a Smart Time of Use Tariff, further discounts of up to 30% on night-time usage are also possible.

“As an energy supplier we are committed to helping our customers make changes to their use of energy, to help reduce their bills and support a greener more sustainable future.”

The price increase follows a similar move by energy companies Electric Ireland, Bord Gais Energy and Pre-Pay Power in recent weeks.