Energy company have plans for old Longford Atlantic Mills site

A renewable energy company has made an approach to Longford county council planners regarding an energy project for the old Atlantic Mills/Burlington site. ION Renewables Limited have made pre validation contact with the local authority planners.
The application will be for the construction of a stationary battery energy storage facility which includes forty 20ft containers and eight medium voltage transformers and all associated site and development works. The official site for the plans is the Fisherstown Innovation Park, Cloondara, Longford.
The applicant, ION Renewables Limited, describe themselves as an energy storage company formed by a number of “top experts in the energy storage industry”. The company's website identifies their priority “to deploy energy storage, providing grid balancing and renewables integration”.
They point out that Ireland has to generate 70% of its electricity demand from renewable energy sources to meet binding EU emissions reduction targets for 2025.
They say that most developed countries struggle with the integration of renewable generation onto their networks.
The pre-validation contact was made on September 19, with the planning office indicating a date of November 13 before a decision is made on the project.
