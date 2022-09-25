Longford SFC: Colmcille conquer Slashers in making it through to the county final for the first time in 14 years

Colmcille are through to the Senior Football Championship final for the first time in 14 years after scoring a comprehensive win over Longford Slashers at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.

Colmcille . . . 1-13 Longford Slashers . . . 0-5

The wide margin of 11 points separated the sides in the finish as Colmcille earned a crack at neighbouring rivals Mullinalaghta in the Connolly Cup decider on October 9.

After getting off to a good start with a point apiece from defenders Robbie O’Connell and Peter Lynn, Slashers gradually faded and were fortunate to be trailing by the slender margin of 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

Colmcille were guilty of squandering a number of scoring chances but inspired by their excellent playmaker Declan Reilly who was operating most effectively in the half-back-line, the confident north Longford side pulled away to come out on top with considerable comfort in shooting some great scores.

After extending their advantage with points from Vinny Hourican and Rory Hawkins (a brilliant strike) in the early stages of the second half, the killer blow was struck when the always dangerous Cathal McCabe broke clean through to set up Philip McKeon for the crucial only goal in the 38th minute.

Slashers only managed to register a solitary point in the second half when Ruairi Clarke blasted the ball over the bar when a goal was there for the taking in the 43rd minute.

Soon after another goal chance fell to substitute Ronan Sheahan but his point-blank shot was well saved by the Colmcille keeper Noel Farrell.

Things went from bad to worse for the very disappointing Slashers side with Tadhg McNevin receiving a black card in the 52nd minute and with time running out Daire O’Brien was sent-off after being branded with a red card for a foul on Padraig Murtagh.

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant (0-1), Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan (0-1), Ruairi Harkin, Declan Reilly; Jack Macken, Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Cathal McCabe (0-1), Eoghan Hawkins (0-1), Philip McKeon (1-1); Rory Hawkins (0-3), Vinny Hourican (0-1), Cathal Reilly (0-2, 1 mark).

Subs:- Shea Farley for C Reilly (50 mins); Ciaran McKeon (0-1) for V Hourican (53 mins); Padraig Murtagh for P McKeon (54 mins); Shay McKeon for P Murtagh (injured, 60 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Danny Monks; Adrian Duffy, Gerard Flynn, Ronan Kenny; Peter Lynn (0-1), Dermot Brady, Robbie O’Connell (0-1); Andy Dalton, Tadhg McNevin; Conor Clarke, Robbie Clarke (0-1, free), Darragh O’Connell; Sean Clarke (0-1, mark), Daire O’Brien, Ruairi Clarke (0-1).

Subs:- Joe Kelly for Robbie Clarke (38 mins); Ronan Sheahan for C Clarke (38 mins); Cian O Nuallain for A Duffy (54 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).