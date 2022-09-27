Search

27 Sept 2022

PICTURES | Longford youngsters enjoy plenty of success at Aldi National Community Games Finals

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

27 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

It was another busy and successful day for Longford at the Aldi National Community Games Swimming, Cycling on Grass and Outdoor Team Events Finals in the University of Limerick on Saturday, September 24.

Many thanks to all the team managers, parents, family members and areas who travelled in large numbers to support the Longford participants in team events U12 Girls gaelic football, U15 boys and girls rounders, Cycling on Grass and Swimming. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Also huge thanks goes to volunteer County Swimming Manager Pauline Leonard who remained poolside all day to assist the large contingent of Longford swimmers.

Longford Community Games County Secretary Shirley Maloney remarked, “There were fantastic performances from all competitors who represented Co Longford with great pride and determination and we are very proud of each and every one of them.”

Longford Medal Winners

Gold 
U12 Girls Gaelic Football: Clonguish
U16 Girls Swimming Breaststroke: Rionagh McCormack (Clonguish)
U14 Boys Swimming Freestyle: Ashley Weafer (Drumlish/Ballinamuck)

Silver
U12 Boys Cycling on Grass: Luke Donohoe (Dromard)
U10 Boys Swimming Backstroke: Tadhg Wallace (Clonbroney)
U16 Boys Swim Squad: Clonguish

Bronze
U16 Girls Swimming Freestyle: Keela Flanagan (Ballymahon/Forgney)
U10 Girls Swimming Backstroke: Saoirse Gannon (Clonguish)
U16 Girls Swim Squad: Clonguish

Fourth
U15 Boys Rounders: Clonbroney
U15 Girls Rounders: Clonbroney
U16 Boys Swimming Backstroke: Faryl Delaney (Clonguish)
U14 Boys Swimming Backstroke: Kevin Og Murphy (Kenagh)

Swimming competitors who reached the finals in their respective events but narrowly missed out on a medal place were as follows: U8 Girls Emily Weafer; U12 Girls Jessica Neary; U12 Girls Leah Waters; U14 Boys Cillian Leonard; U14 Boys Darragh Flanagan; U16 Girls Shauna Nolan and U16 Boys Senan McWeeney.

After a very busy year, there is one event left now on the Aldi Community Games calendar - the Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relays which are on Saturday, October 8 in Navan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media