"Totally unacceptable": Fury erupts as Longford is omitted from changes to social housing income limits

Longford's housing crisis has suffered a further blow after it emerged this afternoon the county has been omitted from being included alongside five other counties that have seen income limits for the eligibility for social housing increased.

Local politicians learned of the news at a meeting of Longford Municipal District this afternoon on foot of a suspension of standing orders tabled by Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan.

She explained how counties Carlow, Clare, Galway, Laois and Westmeath had seen income threshold limits rise from €25,000 to €30,000 following a review by Department of Housing chiefs.

Cllr Nolan said the decision to exclude Longford was "totally unacceptable" for a county that has been desperately seeking the roll-out of an affordable housing scheme.

The long serving local representative said scores of squeezed middle income earners had effectively been left frozen out by the announcement and called for a face to face meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Martin Monaghan agreed, saying it was imperative councillors stood united in their efforts to force housing bosses into a u-turn.

"We have to put our hands up and say enough is enough," he said.

"Inflation has gone through the roof and yet the (income) bands don't seem to have moved at all."

They were remarks which Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock was quick to endorse.

He told of how the issue was one he had been "crying for years and years over", revealing also how at the beginning of 2020 he had drafted a scheme personally which was unanimously ratified at local council level but rejected by senior department officials.

"Longford has once again been left on the back foot," he said.

"We, as elected representatives, need to look after the people of this county and these (income) thresholds were set in 2011.

"But to compare rents in 2011 to rents in 2022 is like comparing apples and oranges."