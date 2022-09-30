Longford JFC: Goals crucial as Young Grattans withstand Killoe comeback

Young Grattans qualified for the Junior ‘A’ Football Championship final against Ballymore after a hard earned win over a gallant Killoe second string at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.

Young Grattans . . . 3-7 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-11

Grattans, managed by Carrickedmond clubman Paul McGuire, withstood a determined late comeback in just about getting the better of Emmet Og in moving a step closer to a possible county title triumph for the first time since 2013.

Killoe started well and midfielder Niall Finneran fired over a point within the first minute. In the 2nd minute Grattans were awarded a penalty which goalkeeper Kevin Jones took but he struck his kick wide.

Killoe doubled their lead in the 10th minute when David Mimnagh scored a good point.

Killoe had a goal chance in the 12th minute but fluffed their lines as the Grattans defence turned the ball over and the ball was worked up as far as Eoin Kinlan who fired over a good point.

A minute later John Hand landed the equalising point for Grattans. In the 14th minute Grattans scored a goal when Eoin Farrell played a wonderful pass into Eoin Kinlan who fired a great shot to the net.

Killoe responded almost immediately when Jamie King played a great ball into David Mimnagh who scored a goal to level the scores.

Mimnagh fired over another point for Killoe in the 18th minute, followed by a cracking effort from Oisin McManus.

Corner back Thomas Reilly then drove forward to shoot an excellent point for Killoe after 22 minutes before Eoin Kinlan registered another point for Grattans with 24 minutes gone on the clock.

Grattans scored their second goal in the 29th minute when John Hand capitalised on some indecision in the Killoe defence to find the back of the net.

Reuben Murray rounded off the scoring in the first half when he fired over a good point to leave Grattans leading by 2-4 to 1-5 at the break.

Killoe levelled matters with a minute gone on the changeover when Oisin McManus scored a point before Reuben Murray kicked a wonderful score for Grattans in the 37th minute.

David Mimnagh responded for Killoe when he fired over a good point with 41 minutes gone but moments later Eoin Kinlan, who was dangerous in attack throughout the match, shot another point for Grattans.

Grattans had another goal chance in the 48th minute but John Hand fired wide.

A minute later Shane O’Brien shot for a point but the ball came back off the post and substitute Gary Hand finished to the net for a crucial third goal for Grattans: 3-6 to 1-7.

Killoe were then dealt a major blow in the 51st minute when influential defender Thomas Reilly was harshly black carded before the comeback began.

Oisin McManus converted a free for Killoe in the 53rd minute and in the 56th minute McManus then scored a point from play.

Soon after Killoe substitute Reece Leonard fired over a point from play and a minute later he then converted a free to leave just a point between the sides.

Grattans were under pressure but the victory was clinched when Stephen Farrell landed the insurance point in the third minute of stoppage time.

YOUNG GRATTANS: Kevin Jones; Niall Nerney, Damian McHugh, David Trappe; Tadhg Nerney, Gerard Victory, Emmet Clarke; James Moran, Karl Murray; Stephen Farrell (0-1), Eoin Farrell, Rory Howlin; Eoin Kinlan (1-3), John Hand (1-1), Reuben Murray (0-2).

Subs:- Shane O’Brien for R Howlin (36 mins); Gary Hand (1-0) for J Moran (41 mins); Matthew Hawes for T Nerney (55 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Igoe; Adam Donnelly, Emmet Toher, Mark Rowley; Brian Harte, Gary Connell, Thomas Reilly (0-1); Niall Finneran (0-1), Cormac Harte; Jamie King, David Mimnagh (1-3), Enda Bracken; David McCarthy, Killian Feeney, Oisin McManus (0-4, 1 free).

Subs:- Jack Finneran for J King (47 mins); David Kiernan for N Finneran (55 mins); Reece Leonard (0-2, 1 free) for D McCarthy (57 mins).

Referee: Brendan Keena (Ballynacargy).