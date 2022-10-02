Search

02 Oct 2022

Longford MFC Final: Clonguish retain the Harte Cup in another Minor Football Championship title triumph

Herterich Artisan Meats Minor ‘A’ Football Championship Final

longford gaa

The victorious Clonguish U-17 football squad celebrating with their mentors and some young supporters after their win in the Minor 'A' Championship Final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

02 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Clonguish won the Minor ‘A’ Football Championship title for the second year in succession when they beat Killoe in the final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Clonguish Og . . . 4-12    Killoe Og . . . 2-5

While the scoreline suggests a comfortable win for Clonguish, it was only around ten minutes into the second half that they began to pull away from their opponents.

Killoe were well in the game at half-time, trailing by just a point at 1-5 to 2-1. However, Clonguish stepped things up on the changeover and a Michael Flynn goal 11 minutes into the second half opened up a five-point lead.

Powered by Man of the Match Jonathan Burke, Clonguish scored freely when they got on top and ran out comprehensive winners in the finish.  

When things were tougher for them in the first half, Burke had kept driving his side on. Strong and athletic, he caused huge problems for Killoe.

Matthew Carey was another player who kept a steady head throughout and he finished with 1-5 (3f). Michael Flynn had an outstanding second half and finished with 1-5 (1f).

Clonguish are a talented side and the club completed a clean sweep of the ‘A’ underage titles with this latest success, having already won the U-13 and U-15 championships this year.

CLONGUISH OG: James Quinn; Robert Smith, Ross Shields, Conor Flynn; Jamie Dorr, Cormac Flynn, Kieran McMorrow; Jonthan Burke (0-1), Andrew Flynn; Kevin Baskett, Matthew Carey (1-5, 3f), Daniel Carey (0-1); James Hagan, Michael Flynn (1-5, 1f), Cormac Flynn (1-0).

Subs:- Mark Cooney for R Smith (34 mins); Josh Marsh (1-0) for K Baskett (39 mins), Alan Mimnagh for M Flynn (58 mins). 

KILLOE OG: James Dooner; Ryan Keogh, Eamonn Igoe, Daniel Lee; Paddy Trappe, Paul Eivers, Terry Reynolds; Conor Doherty, Shane Donohue; Davin Donnelly, Seamus Walsh, Jack Fitzpatrick (1-0); Paddy Moran (1-4, 3f), Tommy Tully, Darragh Maguire.

Subs:- Enda Quinn (0-1) for T Tully (26 mins); Adam McCarthy for D Maguire (32 mins); Gerard Keogh for S Walsh (50 mins); David Quinn for J Dooner (57 mins), Cian Gilna for D Lee (59 mins).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim). 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media