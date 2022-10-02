Longford MFC Final: Clonguish retain the Harte Cup in another Minor Football Championship title triumph

Clonguish won the Minor ‘A’ Football Championship title for the second year in succession when they beat Killoe in the final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Clonguish Og . . . 4-12 Killoe Og . . . 2-5

While the scoreline suggests a comfortable win for Clonguish, it was only around ten minutes into the second half that they began to pull away from their opponents.

Killoe were well in the game at half-time, trailing by just a point at 1-5 to 2-1. However, Clonguish stepped things up on the changeover and a Michael Flynn goal 11 minutes into the second half opened up a five-point lead.

Powered by Man of the Match Jonathan Burke, Clonguish scored freely when they got on top and ran out comprehensive winners in the finish.

When things were tougher for them in the first half, Burke had kept driving his side on. Strong and athletic, he caused huge problems for Killoe.

Matthew Carey was another player who kept a steady head throughout and he finished with 1-5 (3f). Michael Flynn had an outstanding second half and finished with 1-5 (1f).

Clonguish are a talented side and the club completed a clean sweep of the ‘A’ underage titles with this latest success, having already won the U-13 and U-15 championships this year.

CLONGUISH OG: James Quinn; Robert Smith, Ross Shields, Conor Flynn; Jamie Dorr, Cormac Flynn, Kieran McMorrow; Jonthan Burke (0-1), Andrew Flynn; Kevin Baskett, Matthew Carey (1-5, 3f), Daniel Carey (0-1); James Hagan, Michael Flynn (1-5, 1f), Cormac Flynn (1-0).

Subs:- Mark Cooney for R Smith (34 mins); Josh Marsh (1-0) for K Baskett (39 mins), Alan Mimnagh for M Flynn (58 mins).

KILLOE OG: James Dooner; Ryan Keogh, Eamonn Igoe, Daniel Lee; Paddy Trappe, Paul Eivers, Terry Reynolds; Conor Doherty, Shane Donohue; Davin Donnelly, Seamus Walsh, Jack Fitzpatrick (1-0); Paddy Moran (1-4, 3f), Tommy Tully, Darragh Maguire.

Subs:- Enda Quinn (0-1) for T Tully (26 mins); Adam McCarthy for D Maguire (32 mins); Gerard Keogh for S Walsh (50 mins); David Quinn for J Dooner (57 mins), Cian Gilna for D Lee (59 mins).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).