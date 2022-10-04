New park plan boost for Lanesboro and Ballyleague

The award winning Lough Ree Access for All social enterprise group in Lanesboro Ballyleague is taking part in a national drive to promote local green spaces, biodiversity and community connections with new funding, secured through the AXA Parks Fund.
Access for all – with its nationally known wheelchair accessible boat on the Shannon - is one of the selected projects committed to enhancing community connections and environments by improving local infrastructure and amenities along the banks of the Shannon.
The project will see the introduction of new Irish native trees and shrubs, new bird boxes in the area , a beautiful new willow tunnel and much much more.
