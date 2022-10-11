Longford camera enthusiasts urged to enter exciting Teagasc forestry photo competition

The Teagasc Forestry Development Department, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, launched its annual forest photo competition last Thursday, October 6, on SPAR National Tree Day.

This exciting competition will run between October and December 2022.

‘Celebrating Our Shared National Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests’ is a three-themed competition that will focus on some of the many benefits of our trees and forests, as highlighted in the national vision document, recently launched by Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett.

The competition provides a great opportunity for budding (non-professional) photographers and photo enthusiasts to get snapping while being in with a chance to win exciting prizes.

Trees and forests provide wonderful settings to enjoy nature, particularly in the autumn. They provide multiple benefits for people, ranging from carbon storage and protection of water quality to increased income and employment opportunities, many in rural areas.

Wood from our forests is multi-purpose with its uses ranging from spectacular building components to ornate furniture.

The ‘Celebrating Our Shared Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests’ competition focuses on three consecutive forest themes running from October to December 2022.

At the end of each theme period, the winner for that theme will be chosen and is guaranteed a prize of €400 in vouchers with €100 in vouchers for each of two selected runners up.

Each theme winner will also go forward to a Grand Final on December 16, when the overall competition winner will be in line for a further €600 in vouchers.

Can you capture that special autumnal forest view, or perhaps a stunning photo of forest wildlife?

To kick off the competition, the first theme, ‘Forests for Nature’, is running from October 6 to October 28. Suitable digital forest images can be submitted to a dedicated email address up to 5pm on the October 28 deadline.

The competition will feature the second theme ‘Forests for People’ between October 29 and November 21.

The final theme, 'Forests for Wood' will continue between 22 November and December 13. Please note that only photos received within these dates and time periods for each theme can be considered eligible.

Speaking at the launch of the Teagasc/DAFM ‘Celebrating Our Shared Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests’ competition, Dr Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, Head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department, said:

“We are very pleased to organise this initiative again in 2022. Our photo competition will allow the public to submit good quality and attractive digital images that highlight some of the multiple benefits our forest provide, as described in our Shared National Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests.”

Teagasc Forestry Specialist Tom Houlihan, who coordinates the competition added: “We have received a range of excellent photo entries from people in previous years and no doubt, the standard will be no different in 2022. We also hope to showcase a range of the submitted photos on our website as the competition progresses”.

Individual participants may submit one photo separately for each of the three forestry competition themes. Submission is by email (only) to the dedicated email address forestphotos@teagasc.ie.

Landscape orientation is strongly preferred.

Participants are asked to log onto the forestry section of the Teagasc website www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos22 and familiarise themselves with the competition terms and conditions as well as the entry requirements in advance of photograph submission. Teagasc very much looks forward to viewing all photos submitted.