Longford star Mickey Quinn is Kenya bound for historic charity event 'Plant The Planet Games'

Longford's Mickey Quinn is one of 50 intercounty stars teaming up with Warriors for Humanity and who will be jetting off to Kenya next month to help raise funds for Self Help Africa.

The Plant the Planet Games, the brainchild of Warriors for Humanity founder and former Galway dual player Alan Kerins, take place in Kenya from November 19 - 27. The historic event will feature male and female players from all four codes - gaelic football, hurling, ladies football and camogie.

The aim is to highlight the impact of climate change and raise sufficient funds to plant one million trees through Self Help Africa.

Each of the players participating in the games has committed to raising €10,000 and they have been staging a number of fundraising events across the country. They are also seeking support from national and local businesses.

Ahead of travelling to Kenya next month, former Aussie Rules star and Killoe clubman Quinn is hosting a charity table quiz in The Sin Bin, Longford rugby club this Friday night, October 14, from 8.30pm. Tables of four cost €40 and there will also be a raffle on the night.

All proceeds go to Plant the Planet Games, Self Help Africa and Warriors for Humanity. And if you can’t attend the quiz on the night you can donate using his idonate page https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/MickeyQuinn

The fifty players will take to the field for a challenge match at Nairobi Rugby Club, the first time an inter-county game will be played in Kenya.

The players will also take part in a series of cultural events to highlight the work being done by charities such as Self Help Africa in the country.

Among the stars joining St Mel's College teacher Quinn, who earlier this year marked his 100th appearance in the Longford senior jersey, will be Galway's Damien Comer and Shane Walsh, Cork's Aisling Thompson, Westmeath's John Heslin, Offaly's Brian Carroll and Michaela Morkan, Wexford's Liam Og McGovern and Matthew O'Hanlon, Limerick's Tom Morrissey and Sean Finn and Mayo's Tom Parsons (the CEO of the Gaelic Players Association).

Founder of Warriors For Humanity and Plant the Planet Games, Alan Kerins said, “It is incredible to have fifty warriors for humanity signed up, each one committing to raise funds in support of what is one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime, that of climate change.

“This campaign, from which some of the world’s most vulnerable communities will benefit, will leave a lasting legacy in more ways than one, improving quality of living both in the present day and for future generations."

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said, "At the GPA, whilst we know that Gaelic Games are a huge part of the lives of our members, a key element of our role is to empower inter-county players to realise the bigger picture beyond sport. We are therefore delighted to partner with the Warriors for Humanity and Self Help Africa.

"Not only will the campaign allow the players to come together and experience something entirely different but in doing so they will be able to leverage their influence off the field of play in support of the planet and some of the world’s most challenged communities."

Mickey Quinn said he would love to see as many people as is possible attend Friday's table quiz, adding that any help would be hugely appreciated. For all enquiries email mickeyaquinn@gmail.com

I’m running a Table Quiz for Plant the Planet Games where I will be travelling to Kenya.

It’s a Charity event that aims to plant 1 million trees through Self Help Africa.



The Quiz is on October 14th in The Sin Bin Longford and would love if you could come and support. pic.twitter.com/Ck76estnol — Mickey Quinn (@mickeyq06) September 21, 2022

Players participating in the Plant the Planet Games include:

Jane Adams, Colm Begley, Paddy Burke, Brian Carroll, Neil Collins, Damien Comer, Willie Connors, Libby Coppinger, Podge Collins, Orla Cronin, Darragh Egan, Sean Finn, Ultan Harney, John Heslin, Eimear Kelly, Chris Kerr, Kieran Lillis, Jack O’Connor, Liam Og McGovern, Stefan Okunbor, Tomas O’Se, Niamh O’Sullivan, Clare Owens, Kevin McKernan, Neil McManus, Cathy Mee, Conor Meyler, Michaela Morkan, Tom Morrissey, Conor Moynagh, Sam Mulroy, Paul Murphy, Alan Nolan, Matthew O’Hanlon, Tom Parsons, Mickey Quinn, Ellen Roche, Jennie Rodgers, Dean Ryan, Aisling Thompson, Laura Treacy, Grace Walsh, Shane Walsh, Roisin Wynne,