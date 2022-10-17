'Money back in people's pockets' - 616 students in Longford to receive additional student grant repayment reduction

Student grant maintenance holders will receive an additional maintenance payment this December.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, today (October 17) confirmed the additional payment will be available on December 16.

The measure is part of a number of Budget 2023 changes set to benefit over 160,000 students.

According to Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy 616 students in Longford are to receive the additional student grant repayment reduction.

He added, "This will mean an additional €679 for some students before the end of the year."

Speaking today, Minister Harris said, "We have taken important steps to address the cost of education for families in Budget 2023. This additional student maintenance grant payment will mean more money back in people’s pockets by the end of the year.

"This will benefit almost circa 50,000 students across the country. And effective from January, we will permanently increase maintenance grants by 10-14% ensuring students will receive the help and assistance they need."

The minister also announced a once-off contribution of €1000 towards the student contribution paid by each free fees eligible student in academic year 2022/23.

For students, this will reduce the amount payable by free fees eligible students to their institution from €3,000 to €2,000 in academic year 2022/23. No action is required by the student.

Students who paid their 2022/23 student contribution in full will receive a refund from the higher education institution (HEI) attended.

The HEIs will inform eligible students this week of the application process for refunds and begin the process of contacting individual students shortly thereafter.

Minister Harris concluded: "These are practical measures to help students and families with the cost of education and the cost-of-living more generally. This is all about ensuring we can help people through the next weeks and months.

"If you have not paid your fee, it will be knocked off your bill and if you have, your college will be in touch to ensure you get your money back."