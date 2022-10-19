Search

19 Oct 2022

Successful visit promoting Romanian and Longford ties

Chief Executive Paddy Mahon, Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern, Ambassador of Romania to Ireland Dr Laurențiu-Mihai Ștefan & Longford Romanian Network Chairperson Daniela Luca Pic: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

19 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

His Excellency Ambassador of Romania Dr Laurențiu-Mihai Stefan to Longford on Monday, 17 October.

The visit of Ambassador Ștefan aims to further strengthen the connection between Romania and County Longford.

The invitation came about as a result of Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern reaching out to His Excellency.

Ambassador Stefan was welcomed to Aras an Chontae by Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern.

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon and Longford Romanian Network Chairperson Daniela Luca were also in attendance to greet the Ambassador.

Shared understanding
One of the key themes that emerged from the discussions included the many Romanian people who now call County Longford their home and how they have added to their communities.

Focus was also given to further developing these strong ties between Romania and Longford.

Caption: Welcoming His Excellency Ambassador of Romania to Ireland Dr Laurențiu-Mihai Ștefan are Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern and Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Speaking following the visit, Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern said he was delighted that the Ambassador had come to Longford.

He added, “This visit allows for a further strengthening of ties between all people, including Romanian people, who call Longford their home.

“I want to pay tribute to Ambassador Stefan for sharing his time and enthusiasm for deepening the close ties Longford has with Romania and Romanian people.

“I hope to welcome His Excellency again to Longford very soon.”

