29 Oct 2022

Longford's Lynsey Bennett had 'an amazing will to live and inspired so many with her courage'

The late Lynsey Bennett

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

29 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison and Lynsey Bennett's fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan said the late Longford mum of two, who died peacefully on Thursday evening, had 'an amazing will to live and inspired so many with her courage'. 

Both took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey.

Vicky said she 'very late posting a tribute to Lynsey' because she is not well herself and spent most of the day out at the hospital having a procedure done.

She continued, "That, unfortunately, is the reality of living with late stage cervical cancer as Lynsey would have known only too well these last few months of her very short life, at only 34 years of age.

"I am thinking today of Lynsey's two beautiful girls, Zoe and Hailee, who are so very young to have their mother taken away from them.

"I would also like to sympathise with Lynsey's family and friends. I am so very sorry for your loss.

"Lynsey had an amazing will to live which no doubt kept her alive for as long as she did beyond the 6 month prognosis that she was given.

"Her daughters were able to get some extra precious time to spend with their Mam and make some more memories that they will treasure. May you Rest in Peace Lynsey."

Rosanna Davison said, "Sending love and strength to Lynsey's family, friends and especially her two daughters. Absolutely heartbroken for her beautiful girls.

"Met Lynsey for the first time earlier this year and we stayed in touch. She inspired so many with her courage.

"I was in awe of her bravery and kindness and positivity. RIP gorgeous girl. Life is so precious and fragile."

News

