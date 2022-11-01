Search

01 Nov 2022

Longford producer receives gold award for ‘Rambling at the Fleadh’ programme

Longford producer receives gold award for ‘Rambling at the Fleadh’ programme

Amanda Gunning, Anna Kavanagh Producer-Presenter The Rambling House, Philomena Murphy and Roy Connaughton 

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

01 Nov 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Legan's Anna Kavanagh received a gold award at the 2022 Craol Annual Achievement Awards Ceremony sponsored by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) that took place in Galway on Thursday night.

Anna was recognised with the award for her excellent work in producing ‘Rambling at the Fleadh’ which was broadcast on Athlone Community Radio (ACR) during the All Ireland Fleadh that took place in Mullingar at the beginning of August.

Anna also co-presented the eight day series alongside renowned singer/musician Ray Dolan, Mullingar and Lily Mullen, Castlepollard.

ACR Assistant Station Manager, Amanda Gunning and Programme Coordinator, Philomena Murphy were also on the team that broadcasted highlights daily for the entire duration of the Fleadh.

This is a second Craol (Community Radio Forum of Ireland) award for Meath native Anna who retired from teaching in St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge in 2018.

‘Taste the Pure Drop’, a series she produced and presented for ACR received a Craol gold award in 2019.

The Craol Achievement Awards are open to Community Radio Stations in the Republic who have a broadcasting licence.

Anna presents ‘The Rambling House’, ACR’s flagship traditional music programme 4-6pm Friday evening available in Athlone on 84.8fm and is also available worldwide via the TuneIn app.

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION: Representing Athlone Community Radio at the recent 2022 Craol Annual Achievement Awards Ceremony held in Galway Left to Right: Amanda Gunning, Assistant Station Manager, Anna Kavanagh Producer-Presenter The Rambling House, Philomena Murphy Programme Coordinator, Roy Connaughton Station Manager.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media