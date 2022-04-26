New Maxi Zoo store opens in Dundalk

Pet care chain Maxi Zoo has opened a new store in the Dundalk Retail Park.

The Dundalk team consists of 8 employees and Store Manager, Sean Carolan.

The new store is part of Maxi Zoo Ireland‘s nationwide expansion which included the acquisition of the Equipet brand late last year.

Maxi Zoo celebrated the opening of its new store in Dundalk Retail Park over the weekend of April 22nd- 24th with a spend and save incentive, where customers were offered 20% off all purchases and grooming services.

Customers and their pets were also treated to an Outside Broadcast with LMFM as part of the in-store celebrations.

According to Enrico De Luca, Country Manager of Maxi Zoo Ireland:

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our newest store in Dundalk Retail Park. This is an exciting time for Maxi Zoo as we continue to grow and steadily expand our retail presence throughout Ireland.

"This expansion also provides us with a great opportunity to improve our customer experience even further across our entire retail network.

"The combined expertise of experienced pet-care professionals in the new store will allow us to offer pet owners an unrivaled range of expertise and services.”

Maxi Zoo’s Dundalk Store Manager, Sean Carolan also commented:

“It's great to be part of a thriving company that offers so much pet care expertise and customer service, as well as a strong emphasis on community. Maxi Zoo is the largest pet care retailer in Ireland today. We pride ourselves on being experts in providing the best solutions, advice and products for pets and their owners.

"Our stores are packed full of friendly staff who ensure that customer service is paramount, and this has helped create an ever-growing customer base that returns to Maxi Zoo again and again. I look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and for them to experience this care first hand.”

Maxi Zoo Ireland now has a combined retail network of 29 stores nationwide, 285 employees and an online store.