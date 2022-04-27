Search

27 Apr 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

2020 National Greyhound Racing Awards set for Sunday night

27 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Friday 22nd April

1.  Trap 4    GREAT PRETENDER   21.89   Owned by Kathleen Murray & Francis Murray

2.  Trap 3    EXCELERATE             21.61   Owned by Fintan Comerford & John Comerford and trained by Marie Gilbert

3.  Trap 1    ALL ABOUT SYD        21.71   Owned by William Rigney & trained by Marie Gilbert

4.  Trap 2    TWO MINOR MEDALS 21.73  Owned by Niall Og O’Donnell & Niall O’Donnell and trained by Graham Kelly

5.  Trap 6    FRESHERS WEEK       21.58  Owned & trained by Paul Matthews

6.  Trap 4    GOING GREEN           29.32  Owned by Edward G Lawrence & trained by Colm Farrelly

7.  Trap 1    TOWERS TEAM           21.42  Owned by Michael McGovern & trained by Tina McGrane

8.  Trap 6    MOURNE MAIDEN       28.98  Owned by Stephen Mullan & trained by Brendan Mullan

9.  Trap 2    ALTMORE NIDGE        29.03  Owned & trained by Pat Hanna

10. Trap 5   RYMAN                      29.23 Owned by Tommy Webb & Michael Webb and trained by Martin Lanney            

Saturday 23rd April

1.   Trap 3    BARNSHILL BLUE      29.43 Owned & trained by Grace Vallely

2.   Trap 6    CORDUFF TRUMP      22.09 Owned & trained by John Jones

3.   Trap 3    JETTS DOYLE            29.17 Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane

4.   Trap 3    ABBEYVILLE SEAN     21.44 Owned & trained by Tom Egan

5.   Trap 1    WESTSIDE FRANK     29.08 Owned & trained by Martin Lanney

6.   Trap 2    BRIGHT ROCK           29.14 Owned by Seamus Grimes & Sheila O’Hanlon and trained by Martin Lanney

7.   Trap 6    MONLEEK MOROCCO 21.44 Owned by Rita Downey & trained by John Downey

8.   Trap 5    BERETTA HANK         29.40 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

9.   Trap 4    LONGSLIP DEL          21.33 Owned & trained by Laurence-Bolton-Lee

10. Trap 3    FRIDAYS BOE            29.26 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

