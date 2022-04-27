The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Friday 22nd April
1. Trap 4 GREAT PRETENDER 21.89 Owned by Kathleen Murray & Francis Murray
2. Trap 3 EXCELERATE 21.61 Owned by Fintan Comerford & John Comerford and trained by Marie Gilbert
3. Trap 1 ALL ABOUT SYD 21.71 Owned by William Rigney & trained by Marie Gilbert
4. Trap 2 TWO MINOR MEDALS 21.73 Owned by Niall Og O’Donnell & Niall O’Donnell and trained by Graham Kelly
5. Trap 6 FRESHERS WEEK 21.58 Owned & trained by Paul Matthews
6. Trap 4 GOING GREEN 29.32 Owned by Edward G Lawrence & trained by Colm Farrelly
7. Trap 1 TOWERS TEAM 21.42 Owned by Michael McGovern & trained by Tina McGrane
8. Trap 6 MOURNE MAIDEN 28.98 Owned by Stephen Mullan & trained by Brendan Mullan
9. Trap 2 ALTMORE NIDGE 29.03 Owned & trained by Pat Hanna
10. Trap 5 RYMAN 29.23 Owned by Tommy Webb & Michael Webb and trained by Martin Lanney
Saturday 23rd April
1. Trap 3 BARNSHILL BLUE 29.43 Owned & trained by Grace Vallely
2. Trap 6 CORDUFF TRUMP 22.09 Owned & trained by John Jones
3. Trap 3 JETTS DOYLE 29.17 Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane
4. Trap 3 ABBEYVILLE SEAN 21.44 Owned & trained by Tom Egan
5. Trap 1 WESTSIDE FRANK 29.08 Owned & trained by Martin Lanney
6. Trap 2 BRIGHT ROCK 29.14 Owned by Seamus Grimes & Sheila O’Hanlon and trained by Martin Lanney
7. Trap 6 MONLEEK MOROCCO 21.44 Owned by Rita Downey & trained by John Downey
8. Trap 5 BERETTA HANK 29.40 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
9. Trap 4 LONGSLIP DEL 21.33 Owned & trained by Laurence-Bolton-Lee
10. Trap 3 FRIDAYS BOE 29.26 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
