Search

27 Apr 2022

Louth apprentice reaches final of national competition

Louth apprentice reaches final of national competition

David Andrews

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Ten talented apprentices, including David Andrews from Louth, are going head-to-head in the national final of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022.

The aspiring plumber will be aiming to impress a panel of industry experts across a two-day virtual final today and tomorrow, April 27th and 28th.

The competition aims to shine a light on apprentices across the UK and Ireland, in search of the winning champion who receives a €10,000 package of tools, technology, and training.

Ukrainians living in Dundalk are not able to travel to the North unless they have a visa

David, 22, loves a challenge and thinks he could go all the way to the top spot. He hopes to stand out by demonstrating his dedication towards training new apprentices.

He said: “When I entered the competition, I really hoped I’d get to the final, but I can’t believe I have done it! I can now hopefully one day pursue my dream of becoming a successful business owner and travel the world.

“I’ve been studying my apprenticeship for four years at LMETB Training Centre, Dundalk and working at Castle Plumbing and Heating.

"To get the recognition and be crowned the champion of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 would be unreal on both a personal and a professional level.

"It would be an honour and would allow me to further champion apprenticeships within the trade. The amazing prize would also help me to get a head start in the future.”

David was shortlisted as his desire to go the extra mile, start his own business, and expand his network of contacts shone through in the semi-finals and reflected his passion for the industry.

During the final, the apprentices will get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and Dan Lloyd, a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, marketing director at Screwfix, will also be joining the panel to meet the finalists and celebrate their success.

He said: “Our applicants have shown a huge level of skill, ambition, and determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them.

"This year we have been overwhelmed by the standard of entries across the UK and Ireland - it's clear to see that the future of the industry is in safe hands”.

RNLI crew reunite with kayaker they rescued in Louth as charity issues Mayday call for fundraising appeal

Interview: Lorna Clarke Louth's ambassador for 100k in 30 days

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media