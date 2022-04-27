Louth apprentice reaches final of national competition

Ten talented apprentices, including David Andrews from Louth, are going head-to-head in the national final of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022.

The aspiring plumber will be aiming to impress a panel of industry experts across a two-day virtual final today and tomorrow, April 27th and 28th.

The competition aims to shine a light on apprentices across the UK and Ireland, in search of the winning champion who receives a €10,000 package of tools, technology, and training.

David, 22, loves a challenge and thinks he could go all the way to the top spot. He hopes to stand out by demonstrating his dedication towards training new apprentices.

He said: “When I entered the competition, I really hoped I’d get to the final, but I can’t believe I have done it! I can now hopefully one day pursue my dream of becoming a successful business owner and travel the world.

“I’ve been studying my apprenticeship for four years at LMETB Training Centre, Dundalk and working at Castle Plumbing and Heating.

"To get the recognition and be crowned the champion of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 would be unreal on both a personal and a professional level.

"It would be an honour and would allow me to further champion apprenticeships within the trade. The amazing prize would also help me to get a head start in the future.”

David was shortlisted as his desire to go the extra mile, start his own business, and expand his network of contacts shone through in the semi-finals and reflected his passion for the industry.

During the final, the apprentices will get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and Dan Lloyd, a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, marketing director at Screwfix, will also be joining the panel to meet the finalists and celebrate their success.

He said: “Our applicants have shown a huge level of skill, ambition, and determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them.

"This year we have been overwhelmed by the standard of entries across the UK and Ireland - it's clear to see that the future of the industry is in safe hands”.