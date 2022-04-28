Louth gardai arrest man in relation to incident of harassment in Salterstown

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to an incident of harassment in Salterstown, on Monday night.
He has since been released without charge, pending a file to the DPP.
A number of local women had taken to social media recently claiming to have been followed by an individual in a car.
