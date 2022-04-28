Jinx Lennon takes to the stage in the Spirit store tomorrow night

Jinx Lennon returns to the Spirit Store tomorrow, Friday night, following the life affirming roller-coaster ride of last November's jam packed show in the Store.

This is the launch for his new album PET RENT an hour long garage rock odyssey full of punk, glam,and showband beats, a cracked eye lens view of provincial Irish life.

PET RENT is named after the horrible new charge that some landlords are landing on tenants heads making them pay extra for keeping domestic animals.

They get away with it in Dublin but it probably won't get too far amongst the citizens of North Louth, Jinx said.

Jinx recently took part in TG4 Cumasc:Seisiun sa Black Gate where himself and Mary Wallopers compose a new song there and then, on the spot.

The episode will be televised on Sunday April 10th, and many caught Jinx on the Tommy Tiernan Show bringing the sound of North Louth to the masses.

The Jinx Lennon show always aims to lift the soul when the world stomps on your head so expect rawness and mayhem onstage as Jinx transforms the everyday mundane border life stories into tales of heroism and righteous truth.

New songs include one about the Belfast refugee crisis of the early seventies when Dundalk town opened up its doors to those seeking refuge from the trouble in the North.

Joining Jinx on stage on guitar will be Chris Barry from Myles Manleys band who produced Junior Brothers debut album and some of the recent Jinx LPs.

Special guest act include Derry sons Strength N.I.A.who fall into that strange space between the Fall and Ray Manzarak of the Doors.Tales from the Foyleside through the Brandywell gates and back .Great recent LP 'Ulster is a Dance Master',will be available to buy at the show.

PET RENT will soon be available from the bandcamp store jinxlennon1.bandcamp.com ,itunes, Classified Records or you can buy it at the Spirit Store from Jinx himself.

The PET RENT tour starts in Dublin in Thomas House on April 15th.

Strength N.I.A. will be doing a warm up show at Classified Records on April 23rd.

You can buy tickets for the Spirit Store show on Friday 29th or now from spiritstore.ie