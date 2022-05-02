Search

02 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 2 May 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 May 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Finucaine (née Sheelan) of Mountbagnal, Riverstown, London and Barrack Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael, daughter of the late James and Catherine and dear sister of Anne, Margaret and the late Rosetta, Molly, Monica, Seamus, Gussie and Patrick (in Infancy). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 7pm-8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am, to St. Mary’s Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Peter McMahon of Reaghstown, Ardee, Louth

The death has occurred of Peter McMahon, Reaghstown, Ardee, unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian Thompson of Ravensdale Park, Dundalk, Louth / Jonesboro, Armagh

Peacefully, after a long illness, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Sarah and brother Michael. He will be sadly missed by his wife Martina, children Sabreina, Gareth, Ivan and Lee, grandchildren Shauna, Ciara, Ella, Brián, Danny, Saoirse and Sophie, sisters Úna and Ròisín, brother Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. 

Reposing at home from 12 noon on Monday. Removal on Wednesday at 12.15pm, proceeding on foot to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Church Hill Cemetery, Jonesborough.

May he rest in peace


 


 

