New National Cycle Network aims to connect Dundalk and Carrickmacross

A cycle way connecting Dundalk to Carrickmacross is proposed as part of a 3,500km National Cycle Network (NCN) for Ireland, plans for which have been launched today by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). The public is now invited to have their say on the new proposals which can be viewed online here.

TII has launched its plans for an ambitious National Cycle Network, which includes a planned core cycle network of 3,500km that will criss-cross the country, connecting more than 200 villages, towns and cities. The network will include cycling links to transport hubs, education centres, employment centres, leisure and tourist destinations, and support “last mile” bicycle deliveries. The network is aimed at making it easier and safer for more people to cycle for commuting, leisure and tourism, reducing reliance on the car.

ABOVE: Image of the map of the proposed cycle network which includes a cycle way between Dundalk and Carrickmacross (Image: TII)

TII is looking for the public's views on the proposed 3,500km National Cycle Network for Ireland. TII has worked with a range of partners, including the Department of Transport, to develop a draft NCN for public consultation. It is anticipated that the final plan, which will take into account public feedback and ideas, will go for Ministerial approval in Quarter 3 this year, in line with the Climate Action Plan. Thereafter, the NCN will move quickly into implementation phase.

The public consultation on the new NCN is open from Wednesday 4 May to Tuesday 7 June 2022. The NCN map, background information, as well as details on how to have your say, can be found online at: https://ncn.consultation.ai/

The NCN map incorporates many existing and planned Greenways as well as a range of proposed new cycle routes, as part of its proposed national cycle corridors. The NCN will also complement and integrate local cycling development projects and Greenways. It will enable people to easily cycle to the centre of villages, towns and cities, being developed by the Active Travel programme as overseen by the National Transport Authority (NTA). It is envisaged the most of the NCN will be delivered by local authorities over the coming years.

Commenting on the launch of the public consultation, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan said: “The expansion of our cycling network is key to enabling everyone, young and old, urban and rural, to enjoy and make the switch to cycling. Whilst we will continue to invest in Greenways like the Galway to Dublin route currently under development, this is not only about providing cycleways for long distance cyclists.

"This proposed network’s focus is on everyday travel and use - connecting village to village, town to village, city to town. It’s another step in connecting our communities, to enable and encourage as many of us as possible to choose the bike when travelling. The network will connect into other sustainable transport modes, enabling further onward travel using the bus, train and by walking.”