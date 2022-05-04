The new Look Dundalk and District League Format explained as Summer action returns

Bay FC, winners of the Premier Division title last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Tonight see's the Summer soccer season commence with the opening round of the Dundalk and District League's Clancy Cup getting underway in a season that will see plenty of changes.
Following their AGM earlier this year, it was confirmed that the amount of teams competing in the league would increase in 2022.
Faughart Rovers and Thatch FC enter the league for the first time while Shamrocks FC and Redeemer Celtic make a welcome return to the competition. A very healthy 13 sides will now compete for local honours.
While last year there was a Premier and First Division, won by Bay FC and Glenmuir respectively, the league now revert to a single division. The biggest change comes in the Clancy Cup with a format comprising of four groups with the winner in each progressing to the knockout stages.
Below is the four groups that make up the competition, along with opening round of fixtures in the group stages.
Clancy Cup 2022
Group 1: Rock Celtic, Carrick Rovers, Quay Celtic
Group 2: Bellurgan United, St Dominics, Bay FC
Group 3: Border Legion, Redeemer Celtic, Glenmuir United, Rampard Celtic
Group 4: Shamrocks FC, Thatch FC, Faughart Rovers
Round 1 Fixtures
4th May 2022
Glenmuir United vs Border Legion (Hoeys Lane 7:45PM)
5th May 2022
Redeemer Celtic vs Rampart FC (Gorman Park 7:15PM)
Rock Celtic vs Quay Celtic (Sandy Lane 7:30PM)
7th May 2022
Bellurgan United vs St Dominics (Flynn Park 3PM)
Thatch FC vs Shamrocks FC (Albion Rover 3PM)
