Search

04 May 2022

Kildare's strength and quality an eye opener for veteran Bevan Duffy

Ryan Houlihan and Shea Ryan

Ryan Houlihan, left, and Shea Ryan, both of Kildare, congratulate each other. (Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

04 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

It was a disappointing defeat for Louth, as once more they exited the Leinster Championship before really getting going. Kildare were relentless in their attacks and sadly the Wee County just couldn’t cope.

“We genuinely thought we could win that game” stated Bevan Duffy when speaking exclusively to the Democrat. “Having put a lot of thought and a focus into it, we thought we had a gameplan that could get us a result.

“Obviously that didn’t materialise in the end as we got a good beating which was hard to take as it was tough going. That was a steep learning curve of the levels we are trying to get to, which makes this result a bitter pill to swallow.

“They were so clinical in the first half, their shooting was incredible, it seemed like they couldn’t miss. But you learn from these days, the level they played at in Division 1, while we are competing in Division 3. The stark difference really showed up.”

But it wasn’t just on the scoreboard that the St Fechins man was impressed by the opposition. He was blown away by their overall fitness. They were far more physical than Louth were and that made life very difficult for them all over the pitch.

“You learn a lot from games like that. It is an eye-opening experience for a lot of lads, as physically and condition wise, they were clearly a few years ahead of where we currently are as a squad.

“Even just looking at turnovers, we would give them the ball with sloppy passes, poor mistakes or handling errors, which they didn’t really do.”

The depth at Kildare’s disposal is what really shocked Duffy. In his mind the big difference between Louth and the bigger teams is the fact it is not just the odd player who is fit, it is everyone involved in the panel.

If you are with a top Division 1 team, whether you are the first man on the team sheet or barely making the matchday panel, you are just as primed for the big day. He can see Louth getting to this level but stressed it will take time.

“What you really notice against these bigger teams is how physically conditioned 1-30 is in their panels, whereas as within the Louth squad we are still on the road to there. A good few lads are already at the level of conditioning needed, but getting 30 lads there is the real challenge.

“This is what is in the works and plans are already in place, but it does take a long time, it takes three to five years of hard work to see those benefits.”

Louth humbled in Tullamore as Kildare end Wee County's eight game unbeaten run

Division 1 Roundup: No big shocks as league table begins to take shape

Dundalk remain unbeaten at Oriel following decisive Louth Derby victory

The new Look Dundalk and District League Format explained as Summer action returns

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media