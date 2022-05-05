Division Two Roundup: Mixed results for Dundalk sides in hotly contested matchups

Hollywood Developments Division Two Round Three

O’CONNELLS 1-11 YOUNG IRELANDS 2-7

O’Connells made it two wins in a row when they had the minimum to spare over last year’s Division 2 winners Dundalk Young Irelands at The Grove.

The Bellingham side, playing with the wind, raced into a three point lead with scores from Cian Doyle, Robert Quigley and Niall Conlon. However, with the help of points from Dean Maguire and Cathal Ferriter, the visitors were level at four points each on 18 minutes.

The O’Connell's lost Cian Doyle to a red card but just before the break a Niall Conlon point edged his side 0-6 to 0-5 ahead. Frees from Conlon and Quigley increased their teams lead to three, but it didn’t last long as a Ferriter goal levelled matters.

The next four points were shared before Conlon capped his performance on the night when he combined with Quigley and pin-pointed his shot to the corner of the net with the game heading for the last ten minutes.

The Bellingham side were down to 13 when Liam Kiernan received a black card for tripping his opponent while he was bearing down on goal and so conceding a penalty.

Peter McStravick made no mistake from the spot kick blasting his shot to the net but he then received a black card for an incident after the penalty was taken.

Scores were hard to come by in the last ten minutes, yet Quigley landed his fifth point of the game from a free to give his team the lead, 1-11 to 2-7 with five minutes to go. The Irelanders had a chance to get the equaliser but the effort was well off target and the Bellingham team held on for the victory.

O’CONNELLS: Cian Geeney; Liam Kiernan, Emmet Byrne, Sam Shearman; David Hoey, Conor Culligan, Micheal Cairns; Conor Kiernan, Sean Cairns; Niall Conlon (1-5), Robert Quigley (0-5), Andrew Keenan; Cailum Woods, Cian Doyle (0-1), Bernard Osborne. Subs Dean Stanfield for M. Cairns.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Conn O’Donoghue, Robert Farrell; Cian O Naraigh, Derek Maguire, Caolan McCabe; Peter McStravick (1-0), Oisin McCabe; Ruairi Kelly, Dean Maguire (0-2), Cathal Ferriter (1-1); Dermot Mone (0-1), Jordan O’Donoghue (0-3), Cian O’Donoghue. Subs: Jamie Browne, Brendan Prendergast, Aaron Fee.

ST JOSEPH’S 2-6 HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 0-8

Two first half goals were the difference in Dromiskin as St Joseph’s defeated Hunterstown Rovers at home in Cluskey Park. The win sees them go joint top of the Division Two table.

In a first half dominated by the Joes, Conor Neary and Alan McKenna gave the hosts a bright start with two long range efforts. Then the first of two decisive goals on the night came from Craig Doherty after an excellent run by Neary.

Glen Matthews finally opened Hunterstown’s scoring in the 24th minute but there would be no respite for Colm Donnelly’s side as Alan Quigley scored the Joes’ second goal a minute later.

At half time, the home side led 2-3 to 0-3 with Matthews adding to his tally to narrow the gap. The second half really showed the worth of the two goals as Rovers had a wealth of possession but couldn’t force the issue enough because of the large margin.

Two excellent points from Jack Mulligan and Oisin McGuinness stretched Paddy White’s outfit ahead even further and despite Niall Carrie and Tony McKenna efforts, the Joes held firm to win their third game in a row.

ST.JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; David Kieran, Ben Mulligan, Shane McQuillan; Nathan Todd, Killian Staunton, Conor Neary (0-1); Alan McKenna (0-1), Oisin McGuinness (0-1), Jack Mulligan (0-2), Alan Quigley (1-0) Evan McEnteggart; Peter Brennan (0-1), Craig Doherty (1-0), Alan Lynch. Subs: Liam O’Leary, Gabriel Bell.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie (0-1); Cillian Taaffe; Martin Lennon, Conor Reaburn; Caolan McCabe, Paul Carrie, Daithi Carroll, Tony McKenna (0-1), Ryan Ward (0-1); Glen Mathews (0-3), Aaron Levins, James Rogers; Jamie Ward, Jamie O’Callaghan, Colm Murphy. Subs: Alan Landy (0-2), Adam O’Reilly.



DUNDALK GAELS 2-15 OLIVER PLUNKETTS 1-10

Dundalk Gaels made it three wins from three outings as they returned from Mell on Friday night with an eight point victory over Oliver Plunketts.

The results sees The Ramparts side sit on top of the table, just ahead of St Josephs on score difference, while the Plunketts have yet to get off the mark.

The game featured another impressive display from full forward Dylan McKeown with the young attacker scoring an impressive ten points.

McKeown’s first half points, along with a goal from Ryan Coleman saw the visitors go in at the break with a 1-7 to 1-3 lead, as Kristian Nolan’s three-pointer kept the Plunketts in contention.

The Gaels continued to have the advantage in the second period and despite the best efforts of Cian Brady for the hosts, it was the Dundalk men who sealed the win with a second goal from Oisin Murray.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisin Murray (1-0), James Lynch; David McComish (0-1), Andrew Curley, Mark Hanna (0-1); Sean Murray, Jordan Keating; Paul McCrave, Sean McCann (0-1), Aaron Culligan; Ryan Coleman (1-0), Dylan McKeown (0-10), Thomas O'Connell (0-2). Subs: SUBS: Jamie Lee for Eamonn Kenny, Errol Boyle for Aaron Culligan, Ronan Shields for Paul McCrave.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Aaron Donnelly; Ricky Bateson, David McTaggart, James Lambe; Barry Reynolds, Sean Rice, Cillian Smith; Robbie Brodigan (0-1),Sean Boyle; Niall Murtagh, Cian Brady (0-5), Adam Lambe (0-1); David Lambe, Killian Nolan (0-1), Kristian Nolan (1-2). Subs: Josh Hynes for Rice, Cian Matthews for Murtagh.



NH FIONNBARRA 1-13 CLAN NA GAEL 2-10

Naomh Fionnbarra reeled in a ten-point deficit to achieve a well-earned draw with Clan na Gael at John Markey Park. While the Clans will look to where it all went wrong, the result saw the hosts pick up their first point of the year in Division Two.

Three points from play by Jack Butterly, two frees from Ciaran Markey and a single from Michael McArdle kept the Barrs in the game in the first half after Shane Carroll and Mark McGeown found the net for the Ecco Road men.

A half time lead of seven points, 2-7 to 0-6 in the Clans favour was hauled back in by a goal when a Conor Boyle shot was deflected in by Conor Osborne.

A Ciaran Markey free and points by Ciaran Murphy and Colum Kierans along with some resolute defending ensured the Barrs earned a share of the spoils.

NH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Stephen Doyle, Donnacha County; Adam Hanretty, Cormac Reynolds, Niall Woods (0-1); Matthew O'Reilly, Kalum Regan; Mairtin Murphy, Conor Osbourne (1-0), Michael McArdle (0-1); Ciaran Murphy (0-1), Jack Butterly (0-7), Ciaran Markey (0-3). Subs: John Doyle, Conor Boyle, Oisin Madden, Colum Kierans.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Tiernan Weldon, John Byrne, Conor Smith; Paul Crewe (0-1), Paul Gore, Mark Lee; Robbie Curran (0-3), Conor Noonan; Paul Gartland, Shane Carroll (1-0), Jason Cullen (0-2); Sean O’Hanlon (0-1), Billy Smith (0-3), Mark McGeown (1-0). Subs: Gavin Gaffey for Lee, Paul Martin for McGeown.

ROCHE EMMETS 1-13 KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-9

Roche Emmets made the short trip to Kilkerley where they recorded a deserved seven point victory.

A first half goal from Mark Byrne was instrumental in helping the visitors bounce back from their defeat to the O’Connells in their previous outing.

The home side opened the scoring with Fionn Cumiskey pointing from play which was the only time they led over the hour. Shane and Mark Byrne replied with a point each before Tadhg McEnaney was on target for the hosts.

Roche then took a grip on proceedings when Kevin Callaghan and Mark Byrne raised white flags before the latter scored the only goal of the game to help his side lead by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

After the restart, Roche always appeared to be in control and they maintained their healthy advantage with points from Dawe, Callaghan, Dermot Carthy, Barry O’Hare and Shane Byrne.

Kilkerley were unable to put any real pressure on their opponents and points from McEnaney (2) and Cumiskey were all they could manage in the second period.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell, David Quigley, Dermot Carthy (0-1); Sean Dawe, James McDonnell, Aidan Grant; James McArdle, Peter Lynch; Liam Dawe (0-2), Kevin Callaghan (0-2), Jack McKay; Shane Byrne (0-4), Mark Byrne (1-3), David O’Connell. Subs: Eugene Murray for J McArdle, Barry O’Hare (0-1) for K Callaghan, Andrew Carroll for H O’Connell, Calum Grant for D O’Connell, Tom Quigley for J McKay.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, James Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Conal Quinn, Aaron Crawford; James Fegan, Micheal McGeown; Cormac Bellew (0-1), Tadhg McEnaney (0-7), Aidan Corrigan; Fionn Cumiskey (0-1), Daniel McKeown, Ciaran Clarke. Subs: Darren Geoghegan for J Bellew, Kieran Lennon for D McKeown, Ultan McEnaney for J Fegan.

O RAGHALLAIGHS 3-15 ST KEVINS 1-9

O Raghallaigh’s find themselves one point off the top of the Division Two table after a convincing home win over St Kevin’s at the Gaelic Grounds.

All six of the Drogheda sides starting forwards found the target in a sparkling display of shooting on the night. Eoin Moore, Ben Rogan and substitute Olan Walshe came off the bench to find the back of the net.

Thomas McNamee’s outfit relied on Lee Crosbie from placed efforts and the returning TJ Doheny who was released from county duty to keep them in touch throughout.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Jack Carr, Alan Doyle, James Morgan; Emmet King, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; Ben Sweeney, James Moonan; Ruairi Moore (0-4), Eoin Moore (1-1), Danny Reilly (0-2); John Horan (0-1), Ben Rogan (1-4), Kyle Mc Elroy (0-2). Subs: Kevin Magee for James Morgan, Cillian Curran for John Horan, Olan Walshe (1-0) for Ben Sweeney, Barry Flanagan (0-1) for James Moonan, Danny Morgan for Joe Meehan.

ST KEVINS: Josh Finlay; Eoin McKenna, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Keelan Maher, Cameron Maher (0-3), Karl Martin; Seanie Crosbie, Evan Maher; Josh McArdle Lynch, Patrick Clarke, TJ Doheny (0-3); Cian Callan, Tom Matthews, Lee Crosbie (1-3). Subs: Shane Meade, Dylan Maher, Paul Duff.