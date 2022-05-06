Search

06 May 2022

The latest results and fixtures from the Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

06 May 2022 12:33 PM

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULT

U16 Premier: Shamrocks 1 Glenmuir Utd 0, Bay Utd 3 Bellurgan Utd 1, Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Dromin Juveniles 5

U14 Premier: Dromin Juveniles 1 Ardee Utd 7, Woodview Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 6

U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 6 Quay Olympic 1, Bay Utd 5 Bellurgan Celtic 6

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday 7 May

U9 Tigers: Rock Celtic White v Shamrocks Sandy Lane 11.00AM, St Dominic's v Quay Olympic Friary Field 10.00AM, Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Bandits Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U9 Panthers: Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic Bellew Park 11.00AM, Bay Utd v Glenmuir Celtic Rock Road 11.00AM, Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic Red Flynn Park 11.00AM

U9 Lions: Bay Athletic v Quay Celtic Rock Road 11.00AM, Muirhevnamor White v Bellurgan Cubs Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Redeemer Celtic v Dromin Juveniles Gorman Park 10.15AM

U11 Seals: Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic Red Glenmuir Park 9.45AM, Woodview Celtic v Quay Celtic Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Bellurgan Blades v St Dominic's Flynn Park 9.30AM

U11 Otters: Bellurgan Bandits v Glenmuir Celtic Flynn Park 10.30AM, Shamrocks v Ardee Celtic Blue Fatima 9.45AM, Muirhevnamor v Rock Celtic White Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM

U11 Dolphins: Redeemer Celtic v Rock Celtic Stripes Gorman Park 9.45AM, Ardee Celtic Red v Bay Utd Town Parks 9.45AM, Bellurgan Cubs v Dromin Juveniles Flynn Park 11.30PM

U13 Premier: Shamrocks v Walshestown Fatima 11.00AM, Rock Celtic v Quay Olympic Sandy Lane 9.45AM, Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic Gorman Park 11.00AM

U13 Division 1: Dromin Juveniles v Rockville Dromin 11.00AM, Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Celtic Glenmuir Park 11.00AM, Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Utd Muirhevnamor Grass 12.30PM, St Dominic's v Bay Celtic Friary Field 11.00AM

U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic Termonfeckin 1.00PM, Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd Fatima 12.30PM, Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles Sandy Lane 12.30PM

U15 Division 1: Rockville v Glenmuir Utd Sandy Lane 11.00AM, St Dominic's v Bellurgan Celtic Friary Field 12.30PM, Woodview Celtic v Bay Utd DKIT 12.30PM

U17 League: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd Fatima 2.15PM, Carrick Rovers v Square Utd Carrick Aces Athletic Club 2.15PM, Termonfeckin Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Termonfeckin 2.30PM

Sunday 8 May

U8 Terriers: Redeemer Utd v Rock Celtic White Gorman Park 10.00AM, Muirhevnamor Blue v Bellurgan Bandits Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic Town Parks 11.00AM

U8 Spaniels: Bay Utd v Shamrocks Rock Road 11.00AM, Rock Celtic Red v Redeemer Celtic Sandy Lane 12.30PM, Bellurgan Blades v Quay Celtic Flynn Park 12.15PM

U8 Setters: Glenmuir Utd v St Dominic's Glenmuir Park 12.30PM, Dromin Juveniles v Muirhevnamor White Dromin 11.00AM

U10 Hawks: Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Bandits Rock Road 9.45AM, Glenmuir Utd v Quay Celtic Glenmuir Park 9.45AM, Ardee Celtic Blue v Rock Celtic Red Town Parks 9.45AM

U10 Falcons: Bay Utd v Quay Athletic Rock Road 11.00AM, Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic White Dromin 9.45AM, Shamrocks Utd v Muirhevnamor Fatima 9.45AM, Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Blades Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U10 Eagles: Rock Celtic Stripes v Blayney Academy Sandy Lane 9.45AM, Redeemer Celtic v Bellurgan Bears Gorman Park 9.45AM, Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Cubs Clancy Park 9.45AM

U12 Premier: Woodview Celtic Blue v Bellurgan Utd Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM, Redeemer Celtic v Glenmuir Utd Gorman Park 11.00AM, Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM, Shamrocks Celtic v Quay Celtic Fatima 11.00AM

U12 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Muirhevnamor Flynn Park 9.45AM, Walshestown v Dromin Utd Blue Walshestown 11.00AM, Woodview Celtic White v Bay Utd Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Ardee Utd v Rock Celtic Town Parks 11.00AM

U12 Division 2: Rockville v Dromin Utd White Sandy Lane 11.00AM, Quay Olympic v Bay Celtic Clancy Park 11.00AM, Bellurgan Athletic v Ardee Rovers Flynn Park 11.00AM, Blayney Academy White v Shamrocks Utd Beach Hill 11.00AM

U14 Premier: Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Utd Town Parks 12.30PM, Rock Celtic v Quay Celtic Sandy Lane 12.30PM, Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic DKIT 10.30AM

U14 Division 1: Bay Utd v Shamrocks Rock Road 12.30PM, Bellurgan Celtic v Rockville Flynn Park 12.30PM, Muirhevnamor v Quay Olympic Muirhevnamor Grass 2.15PM

U16 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic Glenmuir Park 12.30PM, Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles Sandy Lane 2:15PM, Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd Fatima 12.30PM, Termonfeckin Celtic v Bay Utd Termonfeckin 1.00PM

U16 Division 1: Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Celtic Town Parks 2.15PM, Redeemer Celtic v Rockville Gorman Park 12.30PM, St Dominic's v Ardee Celtic Friary Field 12.30PM

Tuesday 10 May

U16 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic Glenmuir Park 7.00PM

Wednesday 11 May

U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic DKIT 7.00PM

U15 Division 1: Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic Rock Road 7.00PM

Thursday 12 May

U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Dromin Juveniles Muirhevnamor Grass 7.00PM, Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Rock Road 7.00PM

Stephen O’Donnell hopeful of first away win as Dundalk head to UCD

Darragh Leahy keen to keep attacking streak going as Dundalk head to UCD

The Commentary Box: Stephen O’Donnell turning Oriel back into a stronghold again

The new Look Dundalk and District League Format explained as Summer action returns

News

