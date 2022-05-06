The latest results and fixtures from the Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULT
U16 Premier: Shamrocks 1 Glenmuir Utd 0, Bay Utd 3 Bellurgan Utd 1, Termonfeckin Celtic 0 Dromin Juveniles 5
U14 Premier: Dromin Juveniles 1 Ardee Utd 7, Woodview Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 6
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 6 Quay Olympic 1, Bay Utd 5 Bellurgan Celtic 6
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 7 May
U9 Tigers: Rock Celtic White v Shamrocks Sandy Lane 11.00AM, St Dominic's v Quay Olympic Friary Field 10.00AM, Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Bandits Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U9 Panthers: Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic Bellew Park 11.00AM, Bay Utd v Glenmuir Celtic Rock Road 11.00AM, Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic Red Flynn Park 11.00AM
U9 Lions: Bay Athletic v Quay Celtic Rock Road 11.00AM, Muirhevnamor White v Bellurgan Cubs Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Redeemer Celtic v Dromin Juveniles Gorman Park 10.15AM
U11 Seals: Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic Red Glenmuir Park 9.45AM, Woodview Celtic v Quay Celtic Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Bellurgan Blades v St Dominic's Flynn Park 9.30AM
U11 Otters: Bellurgan Bandits v Glenmuir Celtic Flynn Park 10.30AM, Shamrocks v Ardee Celtic Blue Fatima 9.45AM, Muirhevnamor v Rock Celtic White Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM
U11 Dolphins: Redeemer Celtic v Rock Celtic Stripes Gorman Park 9.45AM, Ardee Celtic Red v Bay Utd Town Parks 9.45AM, Bellurgan Cubs v Dromin Juveniles Flynn Park 11.30PM
U13 Premier: Shamrocks v Walshestown Fatima 11.00AM, Rock Celtic v Quay Olympic Sandy Lane 9.45AM, Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic Gorman Park 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: Dromin Juveniles v Rockville Dromin 11.00AM, Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Celtic Glenmuir Park 11.00AM, Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Utd Muirhevnamor Grass 12.30PM, St Dominic's v Bay Celtic Friary Field 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic Termonfeckin 1.00PM, Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd Fatima 12.30PM, Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U15 Division 1: Rockville v Glenmuir Utd Sandy Lane 11.00AM, St Dominic's v Bellurgan Celtic Friary Field 12.30PM, Woodview Celtic v Bay Utd DKIT 12.30PM
U17 League: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd Fatima 2.15PM, Carrick Rovers v Square Utd Carrick Aces Athletic Club 2.15PM, Termonfeckin Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Termonfeckin 2.30PM
Sunday 8 May
U8 Terriers: Redeemer Utd v Rock Celtic White Gorman Park 10.00AM, Muirhevnamor Blue v Bellurgan Bandits Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic Town Parks 11.00AM
U8 Spaniels: Bay Utd v Shamrocks Rock Road 11.00AM, Rock Celtic Red v Redeemer Celtic Sandy Lane 12.30PM, Bellurgan Blades v Quay Celtic Flynn Park 12.15PM
U8 Setters: Glenmuir Utd v St Dominic's Glenmuir Park 12.30PM, Dromin Juveniles v Muirhevnamor White Dromin 11.00AM
U10 Hawks: Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Bandits Rock Road 9.45AM, Glenmuir Utd v Quay Celtic Glenmuir Park 9.45AM, Ardee Celtic Blue v Rock Celtic Red Town Parks 9.45AM
U10 Falcons: Bay Utd v Quay Athletic Rock Road 11.00AM, Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic White Dromin 9.45AM, Shamrocks Utd v Muirhevnamor Fatima 9.45AM, Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Blades Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U10 Eagles: Rock Celtic Stripes v Blayney Academy Sandy Lane 9.45AM, Redeemer Celtic v Bellurgan Bears Gorman Park 9.45AM, Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Cubs Clancy Park 9.45AM
U12 Premier: Woodview Celtic Blue v Bellurgan Utd Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM, Redeemer Celtic v Glenmuir Utd Gorman Park 11.00AM, Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM, Shamrocks Celtic v Quay Celtic Fatima 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Muirhevnamor Flynn Park 9.45AM, Walshestown v Dromin Utd Blue Walshestown 11.00AM, Woodview Celtic White v Bay Utd Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM, Ardee Utd v Rock Celtic Town Parks 11.00AM
U12 Division 2: Rockville v Dromin Utd White Sandy Lane 11.00AM, Quay Olympic v Bay Celtic Clancy Park 11.00AM, Bellurgan Athletic v Ardee Rovers Flynn Park 11.00AM, Blayney Academy White v Shamrocks Utd Beach Hill 11.00AM
U14 Premier: Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Utd Town Parks 12.30PM, Rock Celtic v Quay Celtic Sandy Lane 12.30PM, Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic DKIT 10.30AM
U14 Division 1: Bay Utd v Shamrocks Rock Road 12.30PM, Bellurgan Celtic v Rockville Flynn Park 12.30PM, Muirhevnamor v Quay Olympic Muirhevnamor Grass 2.15PM
U16 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Woodview Celtic Glenmuir Park 12.30PM, Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles Sandy Lane 2:15PM, Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd Fatima 12.30PM, Termonfeckin Celtic v Bay Utd Termonfeckin 1.00PM
U16 Division 1: Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Celtic Town Parks 2.15PM, Redeemer Celtic v Rockville Gorman Park 12.30PM, St Dominic's v Ardee Celtic Friary Field 12.30PM
Tuesday 10 May
U16 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic Glenmuir Park 7.00PM
Wednesday 11 May
U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic DKIT 7.00PM
U15 Division 1: Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic Rock Road 7.00PM
Thursday 12 May
U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Dromin Juveniles Muirhevnamor Grass 7.00PM, Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Rock Road 7.00PM
