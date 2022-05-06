The latest local GAA Fixtures as league action returns this weekend

Gareth Neacy, Geraldines, breaking up a Mattock attack. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Saturday 7th May 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Cooley Kickham vs Mattock Rangers
Geraldines vs Naomh Mairtin
St Mary’s vs Newtown Blues
St Patrick’s vs St Mochtas
Sean O’Mahonys vs St Fechins
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Roche Emmets vs St Josephs
Dundalk Gaels vs O`Raghallaighs
St. Kevins vs Naomh Fionnbarra
Clan na nGael vs O’Connells
Hunterstown Rovers vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Na Piarsaigh vs Lann Léire
Westerns vs Naomh Malachi
Glen Emmets vs Glyde Rangers
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Cuchulainn Gaels vs Sean McDermotts
St Nicholas vs Dowdallshill
(All Above Fixtures Div 1-3A are 7:30 PM Throw ins)
Sunday 7th May 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Dreadnots vs St Brides 2:30PM
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Young Irelands vs Kilkerley Emmets 3PM
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Stabannon Parnells vs Annaghminnon Rovers 1PM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.