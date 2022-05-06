Search

06 May 2022

The latest local GAA Fixtures as league action returns this weekend

Gareth Neacy Geraldines

Gareth Neacy, Geraldines, breaking up a Mattock attack. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

06 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 7th May 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

Cooley Kickham vs Mattock Rangers

Geraldines vs Naomh Mairtin

St Mary’s vs Newtown Blues

St Patrick’s vs St Mochtas

Sean O’Mahonys vs St Fechins

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 

Roche Emmets  vs St Josephs

Dundalk Gaels vs O`Raghallaighs

St. Kevins vs Naomh Fionnbarra

Clan na nGael vs O’Connells

Hunterstown Rovers vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A

Na Piarsaigh vs Lann Léire

Westerns vs Naomh Malachi

Glen Emmets vs Glyde Rangers

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B 

Cuchulainn Gaels vs Sean McDermotts

St Nicholas vs Dowdallshill

(All Above Fixtures Div 1-3A are 7:30 PM Throw ins)

Sunday 7th May 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

Dreadnots vs St Brides 2:30PM

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2

Young Irelands vs Kilkerley Emmets 3PM

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B

Stabannon Parnells vs Annaghminnon Rovers 1PM

