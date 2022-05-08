PHOTOS: DKIT Sport upgrade makes gym one of best in Europe

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery

Last week saw the official opening of a brand new gym at DkIT Sport. General Manager Kelly Connor told the Dundalk Democrat that extensive work took place at the Inner Relief Road facility, making it currently one of the best gyms in Ireland.

“We're eight months planning the gym now and we're very excited to open it officially this morning”, says Kelly. “It is actually currently one of the best gyms in Ireland and we stand up tall in Europe now with the technology we brought in.”

Kelly says that with the Freemotion 22 Series technology used by DkIT Sport, users can run, walk , hike or cycle anywhere in the world with a dedicated coach, along with live classes available daily on their cardio machines. “It's very very unique but its top of the range, also the best technology that's out there right now. We're delighted to have it here in Dundalk for both DkIT students and the public.”

For people who are considering joining, Kelly says, “its a matter of coming down, we'll do a tour, if anybody wants a free trial to test out the gym, everyone is more than welcome to do that. “We allow people and like people to test it out to see if its for them, no obligation obviously to sign up for membership. Age is no barrier to joining Kelly also highlights. “We have our OAPs that come in and do their workouts and we have dedicated classes for them. We do aqua aerobics in the pool as well. We have a lot of older members.”

To find out more about becoming a member at DKIT Sport, visit www.dkitsport.ie or call them on

042 9396420.

Photos by Arthur Kinahan