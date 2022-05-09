Search

09 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 9 May 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 May 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Theresa Coey (née Reilly) of 15 Sandy Grove, Blackrock, Louth and formerly Mooreland Park, Belfast

Peacefully, in her 101st year, at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James, daughter of the late Mary and Matthew, sister of the late Molly (Curran), Rose (Geraghty) and Josephine (Young) and dear mother of Mary (Howell), Patricia and John.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren Shane, Brian and Matthew and their spouses Carrie, Ashley and Kandi. great-grandchildren Mason, Brady, Will, Collins and Reilly, nephews, nieces, relatives and family circle in Dublin and the USA.

Removal on Monday, driving to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marion McDonald (née Dunne) of The Glen, Dublin Road, Newry, Down and Barrack St. Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 7 May 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at Daisy Hill Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Rose, brothers Dessie and Séan and her uncle Jack. Marion will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Karena, Aoife, Dearbhail, Caoilfhionn and Saorlaith, sister Imelda, son in-law Shane, her adored grand-children Tiarnán, Caitlín, Shea, Jack, Freddie, Sarah and Maddie, brother in-law Frank Hammond, sisters in-law Kathleen and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends. 

Reposing at the residence of her sister Imelda Hammond, Barrack Street Dundalk  Monday 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus Gerard (James) Conlon of Sydney, Australia and formerly of St Anthony’s, Dublin Road, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully on 2 May 2022. Son of Kathleen and the late Jim Conlon. Much-loved brother of Patrick, Rosemary & Ann Therese. Beloved husband to Karen and loving and caring father to Eilish and Michael. Loving uncle to James, Ann Marie, Katherine, Hannah and Anthony. Dear friend to brothers-in-law Dermot and Noel and sister-in-law Caroline.

Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 11 May 2022, at 3.30pm (6.30am Irish Time). Service may be viewed live by clicking the livestream link below or the recording for 90 days after the service. 

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1651599140906358

May he rest in peace

 

