Five Louth exhibitors announced for Bord Bia Bloom

Dublin’s Phoenix Park is buzzing in anticipation of the Bord Bia Bloom festival which takes place from Thursday 2 June – Monday 6 June. The celebrated outdoor festival, now in its sixteenth year, will be held in-person following two successful virtual #BloomAtHome events. From Louth, five exhibitors spanning showgarden designers, plant nurseries to food & drinks will be among those featured at this year’s event.



Stunning Garden Displays

This year 19 stunning show gardens will form the centrepiece of Bord Bia Bloom. The show gardens are one of the events most popular attractions, not only as a source of inspiration, but also entertainment through imaginative story-telling, creative concepts and addressing important local and global issues such as the environment, human health, sustainable food production and housing.



From Louth, designed by local, Andrew Dunne and sponsored by Caragh Nurseries, Hit Pause is inspired by an appreciation for our gardens and outdoor spaces, which many of us discovered during the past two difficult years. As we were forced to hit pause on our lives, it awakened a creativity within us and a passion for all things outdoors. This garden hopes to encourage this new-found enthusiasm by demonstrating some of the key principles of good design which can be employed to enhance any space.

It showcases principles such as simplicity of palette, repetition, and the use of colour, form, and texture.

Three copper sculptures in the garden represent the firing synapsis of a busy mind, which are calmed by the beautiful planting that surrounds them. Stone walls of different sizes cut through the space, while a large formal pond traversed by two staggered boardwalks guides the viewer through the garden.



In bringing more of the show under open air this year, Bord Bia has created a new outdoor Nursery Village where visitors can meet, seek advice and buy plants from some of the very best plant nurseries in Ireland. Amateur gardening displays will be celebrated in the Postcard Gardens, which are small, but perfectly formed gardening showcases from community groups nationwide. Fleur Studio from Dundalk is a Floral studio and flower farm offering local sustainable flowers and will feature in this year’s Nursery Village.





Delicious Food & Family Fun

As always, the Food Village is set to be a hive of activity with more than 80 food and drink producers showcasing the best of Irish produce; from chocolate to smoked salmon, cheese to beetroot juice, artisan sausages, fresh vegetables and meats, coffee and jams – it will be a feast for the senses! The Bloom Inn will offer the finest craft brews and spirits from all over the country. From Louth, three local food & drink producers will be among those featured at this year’s Food Village and Bloom Inn:

East Coast Bakehouse from Drogheda, return with its range of baked biscuits

Oriel Sea Salt from Clogherhead, the only sea salt globally that is harvested through a sealed pressurised system which retains its quality and flavour.

Spoonful Botanical from Tullyallen Village, producer of a fermented fruit and spices condiment.



The Quality Kitchen stage will feature some of Ireland’s leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell, Fiona Uyema, Catherine Fulvio, Edward Hayden, Gary O’Hanlon, Shane Smith, Mark Moriarty, JP McMahon and Brian McDermot. There is also an opportunity for kids (aged 8-14) to join Quality Kitchen favourite, Neven Maguire, in a cook-along on stage by entering a competition - full details on how to enter will be released on Bord Bia’s social media channels on Friday, 6th May.



Green Inspiration

With the environment and sustainability top of everyone’s agenda, there will be plenty of opportunities to engage with experts in environmental protection and sustainability; the Gardening and Sustainable Living Stage will feature curated talks from a range of speakers, while the Conservation Zone returns with some of Ireland’s most prominent conservation organisations including the Irish Woodland Trust and the National Biodiversity Data Centre.



Tickets

Bord Bia is advising people planning to attend to book tickets in advance to avoid potential disappointment on the day, as ticket numbers are being capped for this year’s festival. This new measure is one of several in place this year to ensure a relaxed, safe environment for entrants following on from Covid-19 restrictions. This year, two children under 16 go free with every adult ticket purchased. Visit bordbiabloom.com to book tickets today.



Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said, “Bord Bia is delighted to return to the Phoenix Park for our annual showcase of the best of Irish gardening, horticulture, food and drink. It’s great to once again bring together the many talented people who are a part of Bord Bia Bloom, from garden designers and growers; to food producers, conservationists, chefs, musicians and artists. Bord Bia has made additional efforts this year to maintain a safe and environmentally sound space for all to enjoy, while ensuring that visitors come away enthused about how they can enhance their outdoor environments in a sustainable way. Whether you’re a regular attendee, a new gardening enthusiast, or simply looking to enjoy a great day out, there’s plenty to inspire people over the five days.”