Dundalk's M.A.D Youth Theatre prepares for its annual charity fashion show
M.A.D Youth Theatre are back again in the Spirit Store on Sunday 5 June at 7:30pm for their annual charity fashion show "MAD Couture".
This year’s show is in aid of the Dundalk Dog Rescue, a fantastic local charity that works to giving unwanted dogs a second chance. It will be a night of glitz, glamour and outrageous fashion, with all the outfits being designed, constructed and modelled by the young members of MADYT. Although it’s a charity event, it's a competition too, with Alvaro Lucchesi, Karyn McCooey and Marissa Lucchesi being given the difficult task of selecting a winner. There will be live music on the night, with some surprises along the way. The organisers had this to say:
"MAD Couture is always an incredibly fun and exciting night for MADYT. The creativity, dedication and passion from the young people has been amazing, and we all can’t wait to showcase over 6 months of hard work." Tickets are available now on the Spirit Stores website here.
