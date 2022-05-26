€56K LEADER funding granted to Redeemer Family Resource Centre in Dundalk
Pictured above: Ciaran Reid, CEO of Louth LEADER Partnership, Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council and Chairperson of the Louth LCDC, Colin Roche, Redeemer Centre Manager, Miriam Roe, Senior Staff Officer, Louth County Council and Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services of Louth County Council and Chief Officer of Louth LCDC
The Redeemer Family Resource Centre recently accepted grant aid of €56,322 from the LEADER programme for the upgrade of their Fitness and Well Being Pitch.
The resource centre provides many different services and supports to the people of the local area and beyond. It is a vibrant and thriving hub in the center of the community. It provides, and facilitates the provision of, services to public in the areas of, education and public health, social welfare, cultural development and recreational facilities.
It does this through the provision of premises or of human or material resources for the generation and implementation of initiatives, aimed at fostering and nurturing opportunities for personal and community development and enhancing the quality of individuals' lives and of civic life for the public at large or for particular groups or categories of the public.
