26 May 2022

Carlingford Lough Cruises launches its summer cruise schedule

A total of 40 cruises are available to book

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 May 2022 2:33 PM

Carlingford Lough Cruises, operated by the cross border ferry service Carlingford Lough Ferry is once again taking to the water during the warm summer evenings to host a number of cruises from a local gin tasting cruises to Ceilí on the Lough!

The car ferry service is now operating its full time daily service between Greenore, Co. Louth -  Greencastle, Co. Down and the team are gearing up for a busy season on the lough between its day time car ferry service and its evening passenger cruises.

The new summer cruise schedule starts with the Summer Gin Tasting cruise on Friday June 3rd and will operate every weekend up to Saturday September 10th. The Sunset cuise and Lough & Lighthouse cruise are back due to popular demand as is Meet the Maker gin tasting cruises which will feature exciting new collaborations with renowned local distilleries Woodlab Distillery, Co. Down Bohann Distillery in Co Meath and Killowen Distillery, Co. Down.

A total of 40 cruises are available to book on a new website dedicated to the cruises www.carlingfordloghcruises.com . Commenting on the new summer cruise schedule Irene Hamilton said “We are thrilled to be back on the water both with our daily car ferry service and our evening passenger cruises. To see people jiving or dancing to the walls of Limerick last year was so joyful. Not a car or tractor to be seen on the cruises just people out to enjoy themselves and appreciate the spectacular scenery of Carlingford Lough and its surroundings”.

This is the 3rd year of Carlingford Lough Ferry hosting these summer cruises, Irene continues “We are collaborating with local businesses to highlight local produce and brands that we believe are world class AND we know that our guests love to dance so we have an exciting line up of live bands to play on the ferry from trad to jazz”. 

With the backdrop of the Cooley peninsula and the majestic Mourne mountains this summer is the perfect time to explore this very special part of Ireland. And perhaps spot one of the Loughs most famous residents – the grey seals! 

Full details of the Carlingford Lough Car Ferry sailing schedule

https://carlingfordferry.com/

For full details of the Carlingford Lough Cruises schedule

www.carlingfordcruises.com

 

News

