22 Jun 2022

UEFA in Dundalk to film Jimmy Hasty documentary

Dundalk FC legend Jimmy Hasty

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Dundalk footballing legend Jimmy Hasty is one of three legendary players from around Europe who has been chosen by UEFA to have a documentary made about his life and playing career.

It will be the first episode in a four-part series entitled “Extraordinary Stories.”

Filming has taken place around Dundalk over the past few days with the filmmakers attending last Friday’s top of the table clash between Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

Known affectionately as the “one armed wonder” owing to an amputated arm, the result of a mill accident at age 14, Hasty was signed from Newry FC in 1960 and scored 103 goals over six seasons for Dundalk.

The first of which came on his debut against Cork Celtic.

He was also a key part of the 1963 league winning Dundalk team that ended their 30-year wait for the title.

Faced with opposition from a board who were unsure how wise it was to sign a one armed player, then Dundalk Chairman Jim Malone took it upon himself to sign Hasty and pay his first weeks wages with his own money.

One of his finest moments was scoring in Dundalk’s famous 2-1 win against FC Zurich in Switzerland, the first time an Irish team had won a match in Europe.

Hasty is remembered as one of Dundalk's greatest ever players.

In 1974 Hasty was shot and killed by loyalist paramilitaries while walking to work in Belfast.

Former Dundalk players and team mates of Hasty John Murphy and Francie Callan (the other scorer in the Zurich game) will feature in the documentary along with Jimmy’s wife Margaret, his two sons Martin and Paul and Jim Malone's son Paddy.

Landmarks around the town will serve as the backdrop for the film as will a number of locations in Belfast.

The film is being shot by British company Noah Media on behalf of UEFA and is expected to be released on UEFA's streaming platform UEFA.tv as well as made available to all of UEFA's club competition broadcast partners worldwide.

The documentary is expected to be broadcast this autumn although no exact release date has been confirmed.

