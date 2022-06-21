Robyn Hood comes to Anaverna House with Dundalk's An Táin Arts Centre

An Táin Arts Centre returns to the beautiful grounds of Anaverna house for the eighth year running with an outdoor, promenade family theatre show.

A fresh new take on the classic tale all around the beautiful grounds of Anaverna House, ROBYN HOOD: PRINCESS OF THIEVES provides a slick visual feast and a healthy dose of hearty heroism and interactive silliness for the whole family.

Come meet a Robyn Hood for the new century, join her band of Merry Men, and become a hero as you help right the wrongs of Ravensdale! Suitable for ages five plus.

Audience Development Manager of An Táin Arts Centre, Mary Claire Cowley says : “We are thrilled that our outdoor, theatre experience is returning to the stunning grounds of Anaverna House for the eighth year.

“This year will see Robyn Hood and her Merry Men cause havoc, create drama and fill you full of laughs. It really is to be enjoyed by all ages.”

‘Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves’ comes to Anaverna House in Ravensdale from Wednesday 3rd to Sunday 7th August 2022.

Tickets cost €13.50/€7(concession)/€30 Offer (family of 4), plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket per person.

Tickets will not be available at Anaverna House and must be pre booked at the box office at An Táin Arts Centre on Crowe Street, Dundalk, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie