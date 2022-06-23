Ladies Day is back at Dundalk Stadium

On 12 July 2022, Dundalk Stadium will be hosting their annual Dual Racing, Ladies Day in person for the first time since 2018.

Sports betting operator, William Hill will be kicking off their 2022 Sponsorship Campaign at Dundalk Stadium by sponsoring all 7 horse races on the day.

This unique racing event commences at approx. 2pm with a 7 race horse card.

The night’s greyhound racing will commence at approx. 7:30pm with the prestigious Dundalk International; an invitation only race over 550yds with a total prize fund of €37,000 and is the richest one-off greyhound race in Ireland and the UK.

Jim Martin, CEO of Dundalk Stadium said:

“The 12th July dual race day is a race day experience like no other combining an afternoon of horse racing and an evening of greyhound racing, with the Dundalk International, the ace of the card.

"The first Dundalk International was run in 1968 and I’m sure this year’s race will throw up a great champion who will be added to the Dundalk International roll of honour.”

Known for its glitz and glamour, Ladies Day sees women from all around the country dressing to impress for a chance to win the ultimate prize worth €3000 for the best dressed lady on the day.

Judges of this year’s competition are Rebecca Rose Stylist & Suzanne Ryan Millinery.

Lisa O’Connor, Sales & Marketing manager of Dundalk Stadium said:

“We are thrilled to have our prestigious Ladies Day back in all its glory this coming 12th July. We look forward to welcoming both our regular race goers and new visitors alike.”

On the day there will be children’s entertainment, live music from Vertigo, Irish Dancing displays, jazz music and various food outlets. Bars will be open on all three floors with ample seating both inside and outside.

Hospitality packages are currently available for the award winning “The View Restaurant” Check out: www.dundalkstadium.com

The dedicated Ladies Day marquee will be located alongside the parade ring on the day.