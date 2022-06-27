Search

27 Jun 2022

Sinn Féin leadership to host public meeting in Dundalk

Sinn Féin leadership to host public meeting in Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

27 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

The Sinn Féin leadership is in Dundalk this week for a public meeting, and everyone is invited to attend, according to Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The Louth constituency is the latest venue for the party’s ‘Time for Change’ event, which takes place on Thursday June 30 at 7.30pm in the Fairways Hotel.
Speakers at the event will include party president, Mary Lou McDonald TD; vice president and First Minister in waiting, Michelle O'Neill, MLA; finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty TD and Eoin Ó Broin spokesperson on housing.

Deputy Ó Murchú, who will be joined at the meeting by his constituency colleague, Deputy Imelda Munster, said:

“The event is part of Sinn Féin's national engagement to provide the public and stakeholders living and working in with a briefing from the Sinn Féin leadership on the party’s position on a range of social issues that are impacting the lives of people day and daily.

“It is also an opportunity for people to put questions to the Sinn Féin leadership team on issues that are relevant to you such as the spiralling cost of living, the scarcity of housing, the crisis within our health service, the benefits of a united Ireland and the restoration of the Northern institutions.”

The Dundalk meeting will come just 48 hours after the tabling of a Sinn Féin motion on Tuesday calling for an emergency budget to tackle the cost of living’.

The Dundalk TD said:

“People are getting hit hard with the rising costs of rents, childcare, groceries, petrol, back to school and heating. Prices are going up rapidly, but ordinary people’s wages stay the same.

“Businesses and community groups are also facing increased insurance costs and there has not been sufficient movement from the government. The government has been ignoring the reality for families and workers for the last two years.

“Sinn Féin has been asking for months for intervention, for an emergency budget and targeted measures. I have asked the finance minister myself for the government to act, but it has all fallen on deaf ears.

“I invite everyone to come along to the Fairways on Thursday night for this meeting to talk to the party leadership about Sinn Féin’s solutions to these issues.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media