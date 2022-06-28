Search

28 Jun 2022

Louth Craftmark “Summer Fair” returning to Dundalk

Happy customers at last year's Louth Craftmark Summer Fair. Photo: Arthur Kinahan

28 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Louth Craftmark is back again with their highly anticipated outdoor Summer Fair which will once again return to the St Nicholas Quarter, Church Street, Dundalk.

The Summer Fair will take place on Saturday 9th July, from 10am to 5pm.

Featuring a host of professional designers and makers, the fair will have an eclectic array of tempting art, gifts, and high-quality crafts.

The Summer Fair is part of the Fringe Programme of the SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival and is sure to be a buzzing vibrant addition to the town centre in July.

Founded in 2006, Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a collective of talented Northeast based artists, craftspeople, and designers, who have come together to promote and support each other.

The Summer Fair will comprise of 12 artists showcasing their beautiful work, representing various creative disciplines including ceramics, handmade scented candles, Irish designed textiles, glass giftware, artisan soaps, handmade skincare, jewellery, painting, and prints.

There will be something for everyone’s taste at the Summer Fair; where visitors can treat themselves to something special or buy a gift for a loved one.

Louth Craftmark is well known for their very successful annual Winter Fair, and the artists are delighted to have the opportunity to return to the St Nicholas Quarter, for a second time.

The spacious layout will give visitors ample opportunities to browse and peruse the stalls and see the wonderful art and crafts on offer.

Louth Craftmark is delighted to welcome new artists and designers to participate in the Summer Fair this year, including vibrant new Irish textile brand Jennie Ritchie.

Jennie’s brand is inspired by nature and the outdoors, mixing laid back luxe, bohemian, and colourful designs.

LORE Natural Skincare is also a new addition this year, handmade in the Cooley Peninsula using only natural, ethically sourced, and sustainable ingredients.

Well known wellness and home-fragrance brand Emma's So Naturals, with their collection of clean burning candles, wax melts, palm-free soaps, and new aroma diffusers will also be joining the Summer Fair for the first time.

Purchasing handmade products from Louth Craftmark is a great way to support local and buy Irish.

By buying from independent businesses, we are contributing to the local economy and encouraging our community to thrive.

Ceramicist Sarah McKenna from Louth Craftmark said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Louth Craftmark Summer Fair back to Dundalk this July, after a very successful event last year.

“Our network has grown to 68 members, and we can’t wait to showcase the work of our talented local artists and craftspeople in the heart of Dundalk.”

