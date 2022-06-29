Search

29 Jun 2022

This week's Fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboy's League

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

This week's Fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboy's League

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

29 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

U17 League Cup: Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 1, Shamrocks 6 Rock Celtic 3, Termonfeckin Celtic 1 Carrick Rovers 3

U16 League Cup: Shamrocks 2 Woodview Celtic 0, Ardee Celtic 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0, Bay Utd 6 Termonfeckin Celtic 1, Redeemer Celtic 6 St Dominic's 3, Rock Celtic 6 Dromin Juveniles 0, Quay Celtic 4 Ardee Utd 1, Glenmuir Utd 3 Bellurgan Utd 2

U15 League Cup: Rockville 2 St Dominic's 0, Bellurgan Utd 6 Bay Utd 0, Glenmuir Utd 3 Quay Olympic 2, Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Ardee Celtic 0

U14 League Cup: Quay Celtic 0 Shamrocks 2, Glenmuir Utd 4 Rockville 1, Rock Celtic 4 Dromin Juveniles 1, Woodview Celtic 4 Quay Olympic 2, Bellurgan Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 2 (Ardee win on penalties), Ardee Utd 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0

U13 League Cup: Quay Celtic 6 Dromin Juveniles 0, Bay Celtic 2 Rockville 2 (Bay win on penalties), Rock Celtic 0 Ardee Celtic 0 (Rock win on penalties), Glenmuir Utd 4 St Dominic's 1, Shamrocks 2 Quay Olympic 0, Bellurgan Utd 1 Muirhevnamor 4, Redeemer Celtic 4 Walshestown 3

U12 League Cup: Redeemer Celtic 6 Ardee Utd 1, Dromin Utd Blue 6 Bellurgan Celtic 3, Woodview Celtic 2 Bay Utd 0, Walshestown 2 Muirhevnamor 0, Quay Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 4, Glenmuir Utd 5 Woodview Celtic White 0, Ardee Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic Blue 1, Bellurgan Utd 2 Shamrocks Celtic 0

U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White 2 Rockville 0, Bellurgan Athletic 1 Ardee Rovers 0, Shamrocks Utd 6 Dromin White 1, Glenmuir Celtic 2 Bay Celtic 0

U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 3 Bellurgan Celtic 0

U13 Premier: Shamrocks 0 Redeemer Celtic 3, Walshestown 1 Rock Celtic 3

U13 Division 1: Ardee Celtic 6 Bellurgan Utd 3, Muirhevnamor 3 Rockville 0

U12 Division 1: Woodview Celtic White 0 Bellurgan Celtic 0, Bay Utd 4 Walshestown 1

U12 Division 2: Bay Celtic 1 Dromin Utd White 2

Sam Ezenwaka brace not enough as Bay FC succumb to league leaders Trim Celtic

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday 2 July

U9 Tigers: Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, White Fatima 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v St Dominic's, Army Pitch 10.00AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 10.00AM

U9 Panthers: Rock Celtic Stripes v Muirhevnamor, Blue Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bellurgan Blades, Sandy Lane 1.15PM

U9 Lions: Quay Celtic v Muirhevnamor, White Army Pitch 11.00AM; Bay Athletic v Redeemer Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM; Bellurgan Cubs v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U11 Seals: Rock Celtic Red v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Bellurgan Blades, Town Parks 9.45AM

U11 Otters: Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Bandits, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Shamrocks, Town Parks 10.45AM; Rock Celtic White v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 10.45AM

U11 Dolphins: Rock Celtic Stripes v St Dominic's, Sandy Lane 11.30AM; Redeemer Celtic v Bellurgan Cubs, Gorman Park 9.45AM; Bay Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Rock Road 9.45AM

U13 League Cup: Quay Celtic v Bay Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Muirhevnamor, Fatima 11.00AM

U13 Shield: Dromin Juveniles v Rockville, Dromin 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v St Dominic's, Town Parks 12.00PM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan, Clancy Park 12.30PM

U15 League Cup: Rock Celtic/Woodview Celtic v Rockville, Venue TBC 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Shamrocks/Dromin Juveniles, Termonfeckin 1.45PM

U15 Shield: Rock Celtic/Woodview Celtic v St Dominic's, Venue TBC 2.15PM, Bay Utd v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 2.15PM

U17 League Cup: Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Carrick Rovers v Square Utd, Carrick Aces Athletic Club 2.15PM

U17 Shield: Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM

Fyffes Dundalk League Game of the Week: Shamrocks FC win top of the table clash

Sunday 3 July

U8 Terriers: Rock Celtic White v Muirhevnamor, Blue Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Redeemer Utd v Ardee Celtic, Gorman Park 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Woodview Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U8 Spaniels: Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, Red Fatima 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Blades, Rock Road 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 9.45AM

U8 Setters: Quay Olympic v Dromin Juveniles, Army Pitch 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Muirhevnamor White, Friary Field 11.00AM

U10 Hawks: Bellurgan Bandits v Bay Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Glenmuir, Utd Clancy Park 9.45AM

U10 Falcons: Quay Athletic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM

U10 Eagles: Blayney Academy v Rock Celtic, Stripes Beach Hill 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bears v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Cubs v Quay Olympic, Flynn Park 12.30PM

U12 League Cup: Redeemer Celtic v Dromin Utd Blue, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Walshestown, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 9.45AM

U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White v Quay Olympic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Shamrocks Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Fatima 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Woodview Celtic White, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Ardee Utd, Rock Road 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Shamrocks Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM

U12 Plate: Rockville v Bay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U14 League Cup: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic/Muirhevnamor v Ardee Utd, TBC

U14 Shield: Quay Celtic/Rockville v Dromin Juveniles, Venue TBC 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Utd, Clancy Park 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic/Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Celtic ,TBC

U16 League Cup: Shamrocks v Ardee Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Rockville, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U16 Shield: Bellurgan Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM; St Dominic's v Dromin Juv, Friary Field 2.15PM; Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Utd; Town Parks 12.30PM

Joe Carroll: Kenny’s back on song - so too is Murphy on the mic

Dundalk lose ground on league leaders following frustrating draw in Tolka Park

Tuesday 5 July

U17 Shield: Termonfeckin Celtic v Carrick Rovers/Square Utd, Termonfeckin 7.30PM

U14 League Cup: Shamrocks/Glenmuir Utd/Rockville v Rock Celtic/Dromin Juv/Woodview Celtic/Quay Olympic, TBC 7.30PM

U14 Shield: Shamrocks/Glenmuir Utd/Rockville v Rock Celtic/Dromin Juv/Woodview Celtic/Quay Olympic, TBC 7.30PM

U14 Plate: Quay Celtic/Glenmuir Utd/Rockville v Woodview Celtic/Quay Olympic/Bellurgan Utd/Ardee Celtic, TBC 7.30PM

Thursday July 7

U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White/Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Athletic, TBC 7.30PM; Muirhevnamor/Woodview Celtic White v Bay Utd/Ardee, Utd TBC 7.30PM; Rock Celtic/Bellurgan Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue/Shamrocks Celtic, TBC 7.30PM

U13 Shield: Quay Celtic/Bay Celtic v Rock Celtic/Glenmuir Utd, TBC 7.15PM; Shamrocks/Muirhevnamor v Walshestown, TBC 7.15PM; Dromin Juv/Rockville v Ardee Celtic/St Dominic’s, TBC 7.15PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media