This week's Fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboy's League
U17 League Cup: Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 1, Shamrocks 6 Rock Celtic 3, Termonfeckin Celtic 1 Carrick Rovers 3
U16 League Cup: Shamrocks 2 Woodview Celtic 0, Ardee Celtic 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0, Bay Utd 6 Termonfeckin Celtic 1, Redeemer Celtic 6 St Dominic's 3, Rock Celtic 6 Dromin Juveniles 0, Quay Celtic 4 Ardee Utd 1, Glenmuir Utd 3 Bellurgan Utd 2
U15 League Cup: Rockville 2 St Dominic's 0, Bellurgan Utd 6 Bay Utd 0, Glenmuir Utd 3 Quay Olympic 2, Termonfeckin Celtic 2 Ardee Celtic 0
U14 League Cup: Quay Celtic 0 Shamrocks 2, Glenmuir Utd 4 Rockville 1, Rock Celtic 4 Dromin Juveniles 1, Woodview Celtic 4 Quay Olympic 2, Bellurgan Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 2 (Ardee win on penalties), Ardee Utd 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0
U13 League Cup: Quay Celtic 6 Dromin Juveniles 0, Bay Celtic 2 Rockville 2 (Bay win on penalties), Rock Celtic 0 Ardee Celtic 0 (Rock win on penalties), Glenmuir Utd 4 St Dominic's 1, Shamrocks 2 Quay Olympic 0, Bellurgan Utd 1 Muirhevnamor 4, Redeemer Celtic 4 Walshestown 3
U12 League Cup: Redeemer Celtic 6 Ardee Utd 1, Dromin Utd Blue 6 Bellurgan Celtic 3, Woodview Celtic 2 Bay Utd 0, Walshestown 2 Muirhevnamor 0, Quay Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 4, Glenmuir Utd 5 Woodview Celtic White 0, Ardee Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic Blue 1, Bellurgan Utd 2 Shamrocks Celtic 0
U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White 2 Rockville 0, Bellurgan Athletic 1 Ardee Rovers 0, Shamrocks Utd 6 Dromin White 1, Glenmuir Celtic 2 Bay Celtic 0
U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd 3 Bellurgan Celtic 0
U13 Premier: Shamrocks 0 Redeemer Celtic 3, Walshestown 1 Rock Celtic 3
U13 Division 1: Ardee Celtic 6 Bellurgan Utd 3, Muirhevnamor 3 Rockville 0
U12 Division 1: Woodview Celtic White 0 Bellurgan Celtic 0, Bay Utd 4 Walshestown 1
U12 Division 2: Bay Celtic 1 Dromin Utd White 2
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 2 July
U9 Tigers: Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, White Fatima 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v St Dominic's, Army Pitch 10.00AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 10.00AM
U9 Panthers: Rock Celtic Stripes v Muirhevnamor, Blue Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bellurgan Blades, Sandy Lane 1.15PM
U9 Lions: Quay Celtic v Muirhevnamor, White Army Pitch 11.00AM; Bay Athletic v Redeemer Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM; Bellurgan Cubs v Dromin Juveniles, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U11 Seals: Rock Celtic Red v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Bellurgan Blades, Town Parks 9.45AM
U11 Otters: Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Bandits, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Shamrocks, Town Parks 10.45AM; Rock Celtic White v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 10.45AM
U11 Dolphins: Rock Celtic Stripes v St Dominic's, Sandy Lane 11.30AM; Redeemer Celtic v Bellurgan Cubs, Gorman Park 9.45AM; Bay Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Rock Road 9.45AM
U13 League Cup: Quay Celtic v Bay Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Muirhevnamor, Fatima 11.00AM
U13 Shield: Dromin Juveniles v Rockville, Dromin 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v St Dominic's, Town Parks 12.00PM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U15 League Cup: Rock Celtic/Woodview Celtic v Rockville, Venue TBC 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Shamrocks/Dromin Juveniles, Termonfeckin 1.45PM
U15 Shield: Rock Celtic/Woodview Celtic v St Dominic's, Venue TBC 2.15PM, Bay Utd v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 2.15PM
U17 League Cup: Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Carrick Rovers v Square Utd, Carrick Aces Athletic Club 2.15PM
U17 Shield: Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM
Sunday 3 July
U8 Terriers: Rock Celtic White v Muirhevnamor, Blue Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Redeemer Utd v Ardee Celtic, Gorman Park 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Woodview Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U8 Spaniels: Shamrocks v Rock Celtic, Red Fatima 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Bellurgan Blades, Rock Road 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 9.45AM
U8 Setters: Quay Olympic v Dromin Juveniles, Army Pitch 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Muirhevnamor White, Friary Field 11.00AM
U10 Hawks: Bellurgan Bandits v Bay Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Glenmuir, Utd Clancy Park 9.45AM
U10 Falcons: Quay Athletic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U10 Eagles: Blayney Academy v Rock Celtic, Stripes Beach Hill 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bears v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Cubs v Quay Olympic, Flynn Park 12.30PM
U12 League Cup: Redeemer Celtic v Dromin Utd Blue, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Walshestown, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 9.45AM
U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White v Quay Olympic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Shamrocks Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Fatima 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Woodview Celtic White, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Ardee Utd, Rock Road 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Shamrocks Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM
U12 Plate: Rockville v Bay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U14 League Cup: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic/Muirhevnamor v Ardee Utd, TBC
U14 Shield: Quay Celtic/Rockville v Dromin Juveniles, Venue TBC 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Utd, Clancy Park 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic/Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Celtic ,TBC
U16 League Cup: Shamrocks v Ardee Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Rockville, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U16 Shield: Bellurgan Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM; St Dominic's v Dromin Juv, Friary Field 2.15PM; Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Utd; Town Parks 12.30PM
Tuesday 5 July
U17 Shield: Termonfeckin Celtic v Carrick Rovers/Square Utd, Termonfeckin 7.30PM
U14 League Cup: Shamrocks/Glenmuir Utd/Rockville v Rock Celtic/Dromin Juv/Woodview Celtic/Quay Olympic, TBC 7.30PM
U14 Shield: Shamrocks/Glenmuir Utd/Rockville v Rock Celtic/Dromin Juv/Woodview Celtic/Quay Olympic, TBC 7.30PM
U14 Plate: Quay Celtic/Glenmuir Utd/Rockville v Woodview Celtic/Quay Olympic/Bellurgan Utd/Ardee Celtic, TBC 7.30PM
Thursday July 7
U12 Shield: Blayney Academy White/Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Athletic, TBC 7.30PM; Muirhevnamor/Woodview Celtic White v Bay Utd/Ardee, Utd TBC 7.30PM; Rock Celtic/Bellurgan Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue/Shamrocks Celtic, TBC 7.30PM
U13 Shield: Quay Celtic/Bay Celtic v Rock Celtic/Glenmuir Utd, TBC 7.15PM; Shamrocks/Muirhevnamor v Walshestown, TBC 7.15PM; Dromin Juv/Rockville v Ardee Celtic/St Dominic’s, TBC 7.15PM
