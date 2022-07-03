Dundalk Premier League Game of the Week: Shamrocks rout Redeemer to go joint top

Fyffes Premier League Redeemer Celtic 1 Shamrock FC 4

A bumper crowd in Gorman Park were treated to a first class game between West side neighbours, Redeemer Celtic and Shamrock FC. On a perfect surface both sides played excellent passing games which led to plenty of exciting goalmouth incidents throughout the 90 minutes.

James O'Hare in the home side's nets produced a series of magnificent saves in the opening 20 minutes to deny Shamrock's the lead, but his resistance was broken on 23 minutes when Robbie Mackin rifled home in a crowded goalmouth to put Shamrock's ahead.

Five minutes later Dean Brown was all alone as he scored from David Ward's right wing cross. Just before the break, Alex Tuglea tucked home Dean Browns assist to make it 3-0.

Stephen Begley, Redeemers Man of the Match, got his side back into the game with a close range goal. The big crowd of home fans became very vocal as they could see a comeback on the cards, but ace poacher David Ward held off a defender minutes later to place the ball past O'Hare to make it 4-0 and kill off the fight back.

Shamrock's join Quay Celtic at the summit both with 15 points from six games. Despite the one sided scoreline, Redeemer really put it up Shamrock's and with a bit of luck could have made it a much tighter game.

Goalscorers

Scott Hearty Quay 13 goals

Sean Bailey Rampart 9 goals

Ciaran Walsh Rampart 7 goals

Dean Brown Shamrock's 7 goals

Rory Kirk Rock C. 6 goals

Ryan Marron Carrick R 6 goals

Anton Reilly Shamrock's 6 goals

David Ward Shamrock's 6 goals

James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals

Even Durnin Rock C. 5 goals

Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 5 goals

Joe Dunne Quay C. 5 goals

Cillian Gartland Carrick R. 5 goals

Calum Sheedy Thatch F.C. 5 goals

Hat-tricks

Ciaran Walsh Rampart 2

Anton Reilly Shamrock's 1

Scott Hearty Quay C. 1

Sean Bailey Rampart 1

Thomas Daly Quay 1

Ryan Marron Carrick 1

Niall Ferguson Rampart 1