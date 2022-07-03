Dundalk Premier League Game of the Week: Shamrocks rout Redeemer to go joint top

Fyffes Premier League Redeemer Celtic 1 Shamrock FC 4
A bumper crowd in Gorman Park were treated to a first class game between West side neighbours, Redeemer Celtic and Shamrock FC. On a perfect surface both sides played excellent passing games which led to plenty of exciting goalmouth incidents throughout the 90 minutes.
James O'Hare in the home side's nets produced a series of magnificent saves in the opening 20 minutes to deny Shamrock's the lead, but his resistance was broken on 23 minutes when Robbie Mackin rifled home in a crowded goalmouth to put Shamrock's ahead.
Five minutes later Dean Brown was all alone as he scored from David Ward's right wing cross. Just before the break, Alex Tuglea tucked home Dean Browns assist to make it 3-0.
Stephen Begley, Redeemers Man of the Match, got his side back into the game with a close range goal. The big crowd of home fans became very vocal as they could see a comeback on the cards, but ace poacher David Ward held off a defender minutes later to place the ball past O'Hare to make it 4-0 and kill off the fight back.
Shamrock's join Quay Celtic at the summit both with 15 points from six games. Despite the one sided scoreline, Redeemer really put it up Shamrock's and with a bit of luck could have made it a much tighter game.
Goalscorers
Scott Hearty Quay 13 goals
Sean Bailey Rampart 9 goals
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 7 goals
Dean Brown Shamrock's 7 goals
Rory Kirk Rock C. 6 goals
Ryan Marron Carrick R 6 goals
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 6 goals
David Ward Shamrock's 6 goals
James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals
Even Durnin Rock C. 5 goals
Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 5 goals
Joe Dunne Quay C. 5 goals
Cillian Gartland Carrick R. 5 goals
Calum Sheedy Thatch F.C. 5 goals
Hat-tricks
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 2
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 1
Scott Hearty Quay C. 1
Sean Bailey Rampart 1
Thomas Daly Quay 1
Ryan Marron Carrick 1
Niall Ferguson Rampart 1
