Dundalk councillor proposes Ravensdale reservoir to supply water to north Louth

Cllr John Reilly has asked Louth County Council about the water reservoir in Ravensdale, to find out its future plans for the reservoir, and if it can it be used to supply mains water to the local people of Ravensdale and Faughart.

Cllr Reilly raised the matter at the Dundalk Municipal District July meeting, saying that he was out at the entrance to the reservoir that day and that it was in an “atrocious” condition. The Fine Gael councillor said that the water from the reservoir is still in use by the distillery that is located on the site of at the old Harp Brewery in Dundalk, and that it was the main supply of water to the town in the 1970's.

He added that there are people in the north Louth area, including in the Faughart and Ravensdale areas who have no access to the mains water supply and wondered if this could be used to supply them. Cllr Reilly said he was trying to find out who owns the water reservoir, and asked if Louth County Council could make a site visit to the reservoir.

In response Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh told the meeting that the reservoir was probably transferred to Irish Water and may no longer be in the ownership of Louth County Council. Mr McCreesh said he would follow up on the matter.