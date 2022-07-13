Suspended sentence for Dundalk woman who assaulted two gardai

A young woman who kicked out and injured two gardaí as she resisted being brought to the local Garda station following a public order incident, has been given a two year suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Judge Dara Hayes was told that Cailín Cunningham (25) with an address at the time at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk had no previous convictions, and was seven when her father, who is serving a life sentence, murdered a man on Christmas Eve 2003.

The court heard last Wednesday how gardaí had directed a number of people to leave the Anne Street area on January 5th last year and while others had complied, the defendant started roaring and shouting at them. She ran towards the Ramparts and was arrested under the Public Order Act.

On arrival at Dundalk Garda Station, she refused to get out and a garda entered the vehicle to remove her from a cell.

The defendant lashed out, kicking him in the right hand, and as she was being carried into the station she managed to free one of her hands and kicked another officer, leaving her winded but she has made a full recovery.

The first garda's hand had swollen from his little finger up to his elbow.

He had limited power in it for six to eight weeks afterwards and has been left with a permanent lump under the skin.

The Defence barrister said his client, who had been sent forward from the district court on signed guilty pleas in relation to two counts of assault causing harm, had instructed him to apologise unreservedly to both officers for her behaviour.

The counsel added that Ms. Cunningham has 'vastly reduced her alcohol intake' since the incident which she said was hitting rock bottom and the wake-up call she needed to sort herself out.

She last took cocaine in August, and although she continues to smoke cannabis, having begun taking the drug aged 14, she is aware it must be addressed.

He stressed that she had not come to Garda attention before or since the incident and the Probation Service had identified her as a vulnerable person, who would benefit from their support.

Judge Hayes imposed a two year sentence, suspended in its entirety on her entering a good behaviour bond for that period.

He also placed her under the supervision of the Probation Service for 12 months.