15 Jul 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk & District League

Dundalk and District League Logo

This weeks Dundalk & District League Fixtures and Results

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

15 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Dundalk and District League Results

Premier Division 

July 9th

Thatch FC 3-0 Redeemer Celtic

July 12th

Faughart Rovers 2-3 Thatch FC

Clancy Cup 

July 13th

Rampart Celtic 1-2 St Dominics

July 14th

Rock Celtic 1-8 Shamrocks FC

Dundalk and District League Fixtures 

DDL Premier Division

July 16th

Thatch FC vs Rock Celtic (2:30PM, Albion Rovers Football Ground)

July 18th

St Dominics vs Rock Celtic (7:15PM, Friary Field)

Fast Fix McConville Cup

July 18th

Carrick Rovers vs Rampart Celtic (7:15PM, Ballybay Road)

July 19th

Bellurgan United vs Faughart Rovers (7:30PM, Flynn Park)

July 21st

Redeemer Celtic vs Glenmuir United (7:15 pm, Noel Gorman Park)

Rock Celtic vs Bay FC (7:30PM, Sandy Lane)

News

