The local churches in collaboration with Louth County Council are delighted that the blessing of the graves in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdall's Hill, will take place on Sunday July 17th 2022 at 3pm.

The health and well-being of people is a priority. As temperatures are due to be very high this weekend, people are advised to bring sunscreen, water and a seat.

Water stations will also be available through the Order of Malta and the Red Cross.

The gates of the cemetery will be closed to cars from 10am to 6pm.

An Garda Siochana have advised that there will be no parking in front of the cemetery gates and that a one way system will be in place on the Newry Road.

People are asked to approach the area from the Dundalk side or the Racecourse Road and to park facing north.