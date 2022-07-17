Louth man's head shave raises almost €18k for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Christine Maher, Clinical Manager; Lynn Kerr; Gráinne Milne, Director Midwifery; Karen Dunne, Clerical Officer; Oisín Kerr; Killian Kerr; Aidan “Boots” Kerr; Caroline McCaul, Clinical Manager at NICU;
€17,866.80 has been raised for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(NICU) at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, through a fundraiser organised by Louth man, Aidan Kerr.
The decision to raise funds for the NICU was taken by Aidan after they saved his son Killian’s life when he was born 10 years ago. Aidan oranised a charity event, held at Smyths Bar in Tallanstown last October, where he had all his hair shaved off to raise money for the NICU.
As part of the event, other volunteers were sponsored to shave their heads and beards. The event ran smoothly, with a barber and hairdresser doing the honours.
Aidan before the event
Aidan with his son Killian after the event
Aidan smashed his original target of €5,000, raising €17,866.80, with the cheque handover taking place recently.
He wishes to thank the staff at the NICU in Our Lady of Lourdes for the care that they gave and for looking after Aidan's family so well. Aidan says he also wishes to thank Skinny and Caroline at Smyths Bar, as well as everyone who helped organise the event.
