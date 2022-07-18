St Dominic's and Shamrocks FC to contest 2022 Clancy Cup final

Clancy Cup Semi Finals
Rampart Celtic 1-2 St Dominics
Muirhevmor all weather
Rampart Celtic's bid for three Clancy Cup wins in a row was dashed by St Dominics, the saints reversing last week's League defeat to reach their 3rd final, having lost their previous two in 2012 and 2014.
After Ramparts opened brightly it was the Friary side who gradually got on top and their pressure finally paid off minutes before the break, Stephen Hutchinson scoring from close in to give them a 1-0 halftime lead.
Neil Ferguson had Rampart on level terms early in the second half, but St Dominics, driven by the excellent play of Darren Meena in midfield, got the all important winner close to the finish when Kian Newell scored his first goal of the season which sent the Saints into the decider.
Rock Celtic 1-8 Shamrocks FC
Sandy Lane
Shamrock's powered their way to the club's 7th Clancy Cup final with an 8-1 rout of Rock Celtic. It took just seven minutes for Robbie Mackin to open the scoring. This was followed minutes later by a David Ward tap in to put the visitors 2-0 ahead.
A crisp shot from Ward on 12 minutes made it 3-0, while Kaylem Casey with a well played shot five minutes later left the Rock trailing by 4-0.
The home team then spurned a great chance to get back into the game, Shamrock's keeper saving a penalty in the 23rd minute. Kaylem Casey on 41 minutes had a tap in to give the visitors a 5-0 lead.
On the resumption a Dean Brown free slipped under the Rock custodian to make it a 6-0 scoreline. On 81 minutes Rory Kirk got what proved to be a consolation score for Celtic. Within a minute Dean Brown restored his side's six goal advantage with a low shot to the corner of the net.
Danno Mulligan completed the rout in added time. Shamrock's will now face St Dominics in the final in Clancy Park on a date to be confirmed.
Goalscorers
Scott Hanratty Quay Celtic 13 goals
David Ward Shamrock's 11 goals
Sean Bailey Rampart 10 goals
Dean Brown Shamrock's 10 goals
Ryan Marron Carrick 8 goals
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 7goals
Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 7 goals
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 7 goals
Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 6 goals
Callum Sheedy Thatch 6 goals
Robbie Mackin Shamrock's 6 goals
James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals
Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals
Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 5 goals
Cillian Gartland Carrick 5 goals
Travis Crowley Bay 5 goals
Kyle Carroll St.Dominics 5 goals
Hat-tricks
Ciaran Walsh Rampart 2
Anton Reilly Shamrock's 1
Scott Hanratty Quay 1
Sean Bailey Rampart 1
Thomas Daly Quay 1
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 1
Ryan Marron Carrick 1
Niall Ferguson Rampart 1
