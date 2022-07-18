St Dominic's and Shamrocks FC to contest 2022 Clancy Cup final

Clancy Cup Semi Finals

Rampart Celtic 1-2 St Dominics

Muirhevmor all weather

Rampart Celtic's bid for three Clancy Cup wins in a row was dashed by St Dominics, the saints reversing last week's League defeat to reach their 3rd final, having lost their previous two in 2012 and 2014.

After Ramparts opened brightly it was the Friary side who gradually got on top and their pressure finally paid off minutes before the break, Stephen Hutchinson scoring from close in to give them a 1-0 halftime lead.

Neil Ferguson had Rampart on level terms early in the second half, but St Dominics, driven by the excellent play of Darren Meena in midfield, got the all important winner close to the finish when Kian Newell scored his first goal of the season which sent the Saints into the decider.

Rock Celtic 1-8 Shamrocks FC

Sandy Lane

Shamrock's powered their way to the club's 7th Clancy Cup final with an 8-1 rout of Rock Celtic. It took just seven minutes for Robbie Mackin to open the scoring. This was followed minutes later by a David Ward tap in to put the visitors 2-0 ahead.

A crisp shot from Ward on 12 minutes made it 3-0, while Kaylem Casey with a well played shot five minutes later left the Rock trailing by 4-0.

The home team then spurned a great chance to get back into the game, Shamrock's keeper saving a penalty in the 23rd minute. Kaylem Casey on 41 minutes had a tap in to give the visitors a 5-0 lead.

On the resumption a Dean Brown free slipped under the Rock custodian to make it a 6-0 scoreline. On 81 minutes Rory Kirk got what proved to be a consolation score for Celtic. Within a minute Dean Brown restored his side's six goal advantage with a low shot to the corner of the net.

Danno Mulligan completed the rout in added time. Shamrock's will now face St Dominics in the final in Clancy Park on a date to be confirmed.

Goalscorers

Scott Hanratty Quay Celtic 13 goals

David Ward Shamrock's 11 goals

Sean Bailey Rampart 10 goals

Dean Brown Shamrock's 10 goals

Ryan Marron Carrick 8 goals

Anton Reilly Shamrock's 7goals

Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 7 goals

Ciaran Walsh Rampart 7 goals

Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 6 goals

Callum Sheedy Thatch 6 goals

Robbie Mackin Shamrock's 6 goals

James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals

Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals

Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 5 goals

Cillian Gartland Carrick 5 goals

Travis Crowley Bay 5 goals

Kyle Carroll St.Dominics 5 goals

Hat-tricks

Ciaran Walsh Rampart 2

Anton Reilly Shamrock's 1

Scott Hanratty Quay 1

Sean Bailey Rampart 1

Thomas Daly Quay 1

Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir 1

Ryan Marron Carrick 1

Niall Ferguson Rampart 1