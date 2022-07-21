Search

21 Jul 2022

Dundalk's famous street singer ‘Jesus Jones’ releases official music video

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Local art & charity group, TUT, have raised funds for a headstone for Paddy’s parents and now aims to raise funds for the Jack & Jill Foundation.

At the age of 72, Dundalk’s legendary street singer, Paddy McDowell, also known as ‘Jesus Jones’ has released first single “That Loving Feeling” with the help of local art & charity group, TUT.

Paddy is ingrained in Dundalk, with generations knowing him for his street performances and amazing fashion.

Local art & charity group, TUT, successfully completed the first part of their fundraiser to erect a headstone for Paddy’s mother and father who passed away in August of 2000 and September of 2001.

Funds raised from limited edition ‘Jesus Jones’ clothing designed by TUT were used to produce the single and music video.

Now to the second part of their fundraiser, TUT hopes to match or exceed the amount previously raised in aid of Jack & Jill Foundation.

Paddy’s desire to help out children in need in Louth was the reason why the charity was chosen. Set up in 1997, Jack & Jill Foundation provides nursing care support at home and respite support for children up to the age of 6.

“Judgement is a mirror, not a window.” TUT aims to generate and turn judgement into art & charity.

To support TUT and Jesus Jones, watch “That Loving Feeling” music video on YouTube and you can donate to TUT’s fundraiser in aid of Jack & Jill Foundation at GoFundMe .

Paddy said:

“I want to thank people for the headstone, God bless them, I never knew there was such good people around.”

“We're trying to raise money for the Jack and Jill foundation and we would be grateful if you could give something.

“Thank you and good health.

“Power to the people.”

Paddy's music video can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjfKYGOpS2I&t=9s.

Donations can be made by searching 'A headstone for Paddy's parent's (and Jack & Jill)' on GoFundMe.

