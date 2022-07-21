Dundalk councillors commend blessing of the graves volunteers

Councillors paid tribute to volunteers at this years Blessing of the Graves in Dowdallshill at the July council meeting with Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan expressing particular thanks the Volunteer Centre led by Kayleigh Ward.

Councillor Kevin Meenan commented:

“It was a difficult descision to close the gates at ten o clock, we had a number of options one was to leave them completely open or completely closed, I think we went with the better option because we only got involved at the last minute due to concerns raised by councillors in regards to the operation on the day.

“I'd also like to commend Kayleigh Ward for stepping in with her stewards at the very last moment because without that stewarding I don't think the event would have taken place at all.

“I'd also like to express my gratitude to the general public who generally concluded with what happened on the day and allowed the event to pass off without any incident.”

Councillors Yore and Corrigan also expressed their gratitude to those involved in the event.