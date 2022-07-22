Revenue seize €63,000 worth of tobacco in Louth

Revenue officers have seized a quantity of smuggled tobacco at a location in Louth yesterday.
As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 90kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco, with an estimated retail value of over €63,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €49,000.
The smuggled tobacco branded ‘Amber Leaf’ originated in Spain and was discovered following the search, under warrant, of a premises in the County.
A man in his 30s was questioned.
These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.
